THU vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Dec 29th, 2020

Match 19 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020 has Melbourne Stars taking on Sydney Thunder at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Both the Stars and the Thunder have done well in this tournament and have a couple of wins under their belt. While the Thunder have eleven points to their name, the Stars aren't far off, with ten points.

Despite resting the duo of Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa, the Stars have managed well, with Glenn Maxwell starring with the bat. The arrival of Nicholas Pooran has also bolstered the batting unit with the southpaw smashing a 16-ball fifty in the previous game. Although the Stars lost their last game against the Sixers, they will aim for a win on Tuesday at the Thunder's expense.

Sydney Thunder, on the other hand, are placed third on the points table. They have a good balance of youth and experience on their side. After the arrival of Sam Billings, the Thunder look a formidable unit. With a batting unit headlined by Alex Hales and Usman Khawaja, the Thunder would look to sustain their momentum as the BBL points table begins to take shape.

The reverse fixture between the two sides saw the Stars come up trumps, courtesy of a Marcus Stoinis special. With the all-rounder making a return to the Stars side, the Thunder would have their hands full. A riveting contest beckons with both sides having a well-oiled unit in place.

Squads to choose from

Sydney Thunder

Callum Ferguson (c), Sam Billings, Jonathan Cook, Ben Cutting, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Nathan McAndrew, Adam Milne, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain.

Melbourne Stars

Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Jackson Coleman, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Zahir Khan, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Jonathan Merlo, Lance Morris, Tom O’Connell, Nicholas Pooran, Will Pucovski, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Dilbar Hussain, Andre Fletcher

Predicted Playing XI

Sydney Thunder

Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson (C), Olivier Davies, Sam Billings (WK), Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Tanveer Sangha, Adam Milne, and Nathan McAndrew

Melbourne Stars

Marcus Stoinis, Andre Fletcher, Hilton Cartwright, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell (C), Nicholas Pooran (WK), Liam Hatcher, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake, Zahir Khan, and Lance Morris

Match Details

Match: Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars, Match 19

Date: 29th December 2020, at 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

Pitch Report

The Manuka Oval has played out well of late with the Sydney Thunder scoring more than 200 on Saturday. A similar sort of surface is expected with the pacers likely to get some movement off the surface.

However, there isn't much turn on offer for the spinners, which may lead to some personnel changes in both the sides. Either way, the batsmen will look to attack the bowlers with 170 being par at this venue.

With this being an evening clash, both teams will look to chase under the lights, upon winning the toss.

THU vs STA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

THU vs STA Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Pooran, C Ferguson, A Fletcher, U Khawaja, D Sams, G Maxwell, M Stoinis, L Hatcher, T Sangha, A Zampa, and A Milne

Captain: U Khawaja, Vice-Captain: G Maxwell

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Billings, C Ferguson, A Fletcher, U Khawaja, D Sams, G Maxwell, N Maddinson, L Hatcher, T Sangha, A Zampa and N Coulter-Nile

Captain: A Fletcher, Vice-Captain: U Khawaja