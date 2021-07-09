THU vs SUN Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s English Women’s T20 Match – July 9th, 2021

Thunder will take on Sunrisers in the 9th match of the English Women’s T20.

Thunder have played two matches so far and have won once and lost once. With two points from their two matches and a Net Run Rate of -0.129, they are third in Group B. Thunder defeated Northern Diamonds by 12 runs in the opening match but ended up losing their match against Western Storm by nine wickets.

Sunrisers have also competed in two matches so far. Much like Thunder, they also registered a win in their opening fixture against Western Storm, defeating them by seven wickets. However, they ended up losing to Northern Diamonds in their next game.

Squads to choose from:

Thunder

Georgie Boyce, Natalie Brown, Alice Clarke, Alex Hartley (C), Danielle Collins, Kate Cross, Rebecca Duckworth, Alice Dyson, Ellie Threlkeld (WK), Sophie Ecclestone, Laura Marshall, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Daisy Mullan, Olivia Thomas and Sophia Turner.

Sunrisers

Naomi Dattani, Jo Gardner, Gayatri Gole, Amara Carr (WK), Alice Macleod, Sonali Patel, Mia Rogers, Grace Scrivens, Kelly Castle (C), Katherine Speed, Mady Villiers, Katie Wolfe and Emily Woodhouse.

Predicted Playing 11

Thunder

Alex Hartley (C), Emma Lamb, Ellie Threlkeld (WK), Georgie Boyce, Rebecca Duckworth, Natalie Brown, Laura Marshall, Laura Jackson, Danielle Collins, Sophia Turner, Hannah Jones.

Sunrisers

Kelly Castle (C), Naomi Dattani, Amara Carr (WK), Alice Macleod, Mady Villiers, Grace Scrivens, Jo Gardner, Katherine Speed, Mia Rogers, Sonali Patel, Katie Wolfe.

Match Details

Match: Thunder vs Sunrisers, 9th Match

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Date and Time: 9th July, 2021, 11:30 PM

Pitch Report

The pitch at Old Trafford is balanced and provides good competition between bat and ball. Pacers are expected to find a lot of assistance from this pitch.

Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

THU vs SUN Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Carr, N Dattani, A Macleod, G Boyce, E Lamb, G Scrivens, J Gardner, H E Jones, M Villiers, S Patel, S Turner

Captain: E Lamb, Vice-Captain: G Scrivens

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Carr, E Threlkeld, N Dattani, A Macleod, G Boyce, E Lamb, G Scrivens, J Gardner, M Villiers, S Patel, S Turner

Captain: M Villiers, Vice-Captain: A Carr

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava