THU vs SUN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's English Women's Regional T20 match - July 9th, 2021

The Thunder are set to lock horns with the Sunrisers in Group B of the English Women’s Regional T20 Cup at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday. Both teams have lost one out of their two matches so far. The Thunder and Sunrisers are placed third and fourth in the English Women’s Regional T20 points table, respectively.

The Thunder lost their last game against Western Storm by nine wickets whereas the Sunrisers went down to the Northern Diamonds by eight wickets. Both sides will be looking to bounce back in their next clash.

On that note, let’s look at three players you can pick as captain and vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the upcoming clash in the English Women’s Regional T20 Cup.

Joanne Gardner is a right-handed batter and a right-arm off-break bowler who represents the Sunrisers in the domestic circuit.

In Sunrisers’ last match, Gardner stepped up after the top order failed miserably. Coming in to bat at No. 7, Gardner scored 42 off just 30 balls, with her innings comprising three fours and two maximums. She helped her team post a competitive total on the board.

Although Gardner's side failed to defend the total, she impressed everyone with her stroke-play. She is expected to play a crucial part for the Sunrisers in the upcoming matches of the English Women’s Regional T20.

Kent Women v Middlesex Women - Vitality Women's County T20 Cup

Grace Scrivens is a left-handed batter and a right-arm off-break bowler who plays for the Sunrisers in the English Women’s Regional T20 Cup.

In the opening game of the tournament, she played a crucial role in helping the Sunrisers register their first win. With her team chasing 130, Scrivens remained unbeaten on 34 off 35 balls and guided her team across the line.

With the ball, she picked up a wicket, giving away just 16 runs in her four-over spell. Scrivens remains an integral part of the Sunrisers’ squad in the English Women’s Regional T20 Cup.

Western Storm vs Lancashire Thunder: Kia Super League

Emma Lamb is currently the leading run-scorer in the ongoing English Women’s Regional T20 Cup. Lamb has scored 79 runs in two games playing for Thunder. She also registered a half-century against the Diamonds in the Thunder’s first game. The right-handed opening batter is known for giving her team a solid start.

Moreover, Lamb is impressive with the ball as she is the Thunder’s leading wicket-taker with five wickets to her name.

Lamb is expected to play a vital role for the Thunder in the upcoming games of the English Women’s Regional T20 Cup.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee