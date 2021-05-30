THU vs SUN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's England Women's ODD (Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy) - May 31st, 2021

The Thunder and Sunrisers will take on each other in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy at the Boughton Hall Cricket Club Ground on Monday.
The Thunder started their Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy campaign with a one-wicket loss to the Western Storm. They posted 291/8 in 50 overs while batting first. In response, the Storm chased down the total on the final delivery.
The Sunrisers also didn't win their first Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy fixture, losing to the South East Stars by 135 runs. Chasing 325 for victory, the Sunrisers were bundled out for just 189 runs in 39.2 overs.
Squads to choose from
Thunder
Alex Hartley, Georgie Boyce, Natalie Brown, Alice Clarke, Daniella Collins, Kate Cross, Rebecca Duckworth, Alice Dyson, Sophie Ecclestone, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Daisy Mullan, Olivia Thomas, Ellie Threlkeld, Sophia Turner
Sunrisers
Hayley Brown, Cordelia Griffith, Fran Wilson, Kelly Castle, Naomi Dattani, Jo Gardner, Katie Midwood, Alice MacLeod, Grace Scrivens, Amara Carr, Scarlett Hughes, Mia Rogers, Gayatri Gole, Sonali Patel, Emily Thorpe, Mady Villiers, Katie Wolfe, Katherin Speed
Probable Playing XIs
Thunder
Emma Lamb, Natalie Brown, Georgia Boyce, Eleanor Threlkeld, Piepa Cleary, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Laura Marshall, Danielle Collins, Alex Hartley, Hanna Jones
Sunrisers
Cordelia Griffith, Fran Wilson, Kelly Castle, Naomi Dattani, Jo Gardner, Alice MacLeod, Grace Scrivens, Amara Carr, Gayatri Gole, Mady Villiers, Katherin Speed
Match Details
Match: Thunder vs Sunrisers, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy
Venue: Boughton Hall Cricket Club Ground, Chester
Date & Time: 31st May, 3:00 PM IST
Pitch report
The pitch at the Boughton Hall Cricket Club Ground will assist both batters and bowlers. The initial few overs will see the bowlers get good lateral movement, which can trouble the batters. As the game progresses, it will be a good wicket to bat on.
Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (THU vs SUN)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amara Carr, Naomi Dattani, Fran Wilson, Kelly Castle, Grace Scrivens, Emma Lamb, Hanna Jones, Alice MacLeod, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Piepa Cleary
Captain: Emma Lamb. Vice-captain: Sophie Ecclestone
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Eleanor Threlkeld, Naomi Dattani, Cordelia Griffith, Kelly Castle, Grace Scrivens, Emma Lamb, Hanna Jones, Natalie Brown, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Mady Villiers
Captain: Kelly Castle. Vice-captain: Kate Cross