THU vs WS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's English Women’s Regional T20 match - July 4th, 2021

The Thunder will face the Western Storm in the eighth match of the English Women’s Regional T20 at the Boughton Hall Cricket Club Ground in Chester. The Thunder have got off to a winning start while the Storm lost their opening game of the competition.

The Thunder defeated the Northern Diamonds by 12 runs in their opening clash. Their bowlers did a fine job while defending 119. The Storm, on the other hand, posted 129 on the board against the Sunrisers and failed to defend it. The Storm will now be looking to bounce back in the tournament against the Thunder.

On that note, let’s look at the three players you can pick as captain and vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the English Women’s Regional T20 game between the Thunder and the Western Storm.

#3 Alex Hartley

Alex Hartley is a left-arm orthodox bowler who leads the Thunder in the domestic circuit. She is expected to play a crucial role in the Thunder’s chances of winning the English Women’s Regional T20 Cup. Hartley went wicket-less in the first game against the Diamonds but bowled economically.

She can bowl with the brand-new ball, which makes her a threat to the opposition batters. Hartley bowled 13 dots in her four-over spell against the Diamonds, keeping a check on the run-scoring. The English spinner will be eager to step up and lead her side from the front.

#2 Sophie Luff

Sophie Luff is a right-handed batter who represents the Storm in the domestic circuit. She has been leading the side in Heather Knight’s absence. In the first game of the English Women’s Regional T20, Luff impressed all with her batting skills.

With her team losing two wickets inside the powerplay, Luff walked in to bat and steadied the innings. She didn’t receive support from the other end but managed to score 31 off 33 balls.

Luff departed in the 17th over while trying to accelerate. She holds the key for the Storm in their upcoming match of the English Women’s Regional T20 competition.

#1 Emma Lamb

Opener Emma Lamb set the tone for the Thunder's victory in their opener in the English Women’s Regional T20 competition. Opting to bat first, the Thunder got off to a great start, thanks to Lamb’s batting.

She smashed a fifty and went on to score 58 off just 43 balls, helping her side post 118 in 20 overs. With the ball in hand, Lamb picked up four wickets while giving away just 13 runs in her four-over spell. She also managed to bowl a maiden over.

