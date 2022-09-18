THU vs WS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for English Women’s One Day Trophy, Match 28

The Thunder (THU) will lock horns with Western Storm (WS) in the 28th match of the English Women’s One Day Trophy at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday, September 18. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the THU vs WS Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

The Thunder have won only one out of their six matches and are sixth in the points table. They lost their last game against the Vipers by four wickets. Western Storm, on the other hand, have won two out of their six matches and are placed just above their opponents in the standings. They lost their last game against the Diamonds by 104 runs.

THU vs WS Match Details, English Women’s One Day Trophy

The 28th match of the English Women’s One Day Trophy will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday, September 18. The match is set to take place at 03:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

THU vs WS, English Women’s One Day Trophy, Match 28

Date and Time: 18th September 2022, 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

THU vs WS Pitch Report

The track at the Old Trafford Stadium favors the batters, who will get full value for their shots. Two out of the last three matches played at the venue have been won by the sides batting first.

Last 3 Matches (previous tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 229

Average second-innings score: 186

THU vs WS Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

THU: L-D-W-L-L

WS: L-D-L-W-L

THU vs WS probable playing 11s for today’s match

THU injury/team news

No major injury updates.

THU Probable Playing 11

Emma Lamb, Seren Smale, Laura Marshall, Deandra Dottin, Eleanor Threlkeld, Shachi Pai, Liberty Heap, Daisy Mullan, Laura Jackson, Phoebe Graham, Hannah Emily Jones.

WS injury/team news

No major injury updates.

WS Probable Playing 11

Emma Corney, Alex Griffiths, Sophie Luff, Fran Wilson, Natasha Wraith, Danielle Gibson, Sophia Smale, Katie George, Lauren Filer, Chloe Skelton, Claire Nicholas.

THU vs WS Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Eleanor Threlkeld (5 matches, 236 runs, Strike Rate: 68.41)

Eleanor has been in top form with the bat, smashing 236 runs, including two half-centuries, in five matches.

Top Batter Pick

Sophie Luff (5 matches, 256 runs, Strike Rate: 69.57)

Sophie has batted exceptionally well in the tournament, scoring 256 runs in five matches at an excellent average of 64.00. She could be a good inclusion in your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Danielle Gibson (5 matches, 120 runs and 5 wickets, Strike Rate: 106.19 and Economy Rate: 4.80)

Gibson has been regularly contributing with both the bat and ball. She has amassed 120 runs and picked up five wickets in five matches.

Top Bowler Pick

Alex Hartley (4 matches, 10 wickets, Economy Rate: 3.64)

Hartley is an experienced bowler who has been on a roll this season. She has scalped 10 wickets in four matches at an economy of 3.64.

THU vs WS match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Deandra Dottin

Dottin has been one of the most consistent performers in the tournament, making effective contributions on all fronts, including fielding.

Emma Lamb

Emma has been sensational so far this season and should be a top choice to lead your fantasy team on Sunday.

5 Must-pick players with stats for THU vs WS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Danielle Gibson 120 runs and 5 wickets in 5 matches Alex Hartley 10 wickets in 4 matches Emma Lamb 213 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches Lauren Filer 88 runs and 8 wickets in 5 matches Eleanor Threlkeld 236 runs in 5 matches

THU vs WS match expert tips

Emma Lamb could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as she can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball in the THU vs WS game.

THU vs WS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 28, Head to Head League

THU vs WS Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 28, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Eleanor Threlkeld

Batters: Sophie Luff, Fran Wilson, Shachi Pai

All-rounders: Deandra Dottin (c), Danielle Gibson, Alex Griffiths, Emma Lamb (vc)

Bowlers: Hannah Emily Jones, Alex Hartley, Lauren Filer

THU vs WS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 28, Grand League

THU vs WS Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 28, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Eleanor Threlkeld

Batters: Sophie Luff, Fran Wilson (vc), Katie George

All-rounders: Deandra Dottin, Danielle Gibson, Emma Lamb (c)

Bowlers: Alex Hartley, Lauren Filer, Phoebe Graham, Seren Smale

