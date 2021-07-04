THU vs WS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Charlotte Edwards Cup (English Women's Regional T20) Match - July 04, 2021 

The Thunder will take on Western Storm in a Group B fixture of the English Women's Regional T20 at the Boughton Hall Cricket Club Ground in Chester on Sunday.

The Thunder will come into the match high on confidence after winning their English Women's Regional T20 opener against the Northern Diamonds by 12 runs. They currently sit at the top of the Group B points table with a win from their only game played thus far. The Alex Hartley-led side will be hoping to continue their winning momentum in the English Women's Regional T20 when they lock horns with the Western Storm later today.

Speaking of the Western Storm, they have had a dismal start to their English Women's Regional T20 campaign as they fell to a seven-wicket loss in their opening game against the Sunrisers. They have lost the only match they have played thus far and are currently placed at the bottom of the Group B points table. Sophie Luff and co. will be eager to pick up a win from today's match and open their account in the English Women's Regional T20.

Squads to choose from

Thunder

Georgie Boyce, Natalie Brown, Alice Clarke, Alex Hartley (C), Danielle Collins, Kate Cross, Rebecca Duckworth, Alice Dyson, Ellie Threlkeld (WK), Sophie Ecclestone, Laura Marshall, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Emma Lamb, Daisy Mullan, Olivia Thomas and Sophia Turner.

Western Storm

Lauren Parfitt, Heather Knight, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Hennessy, Sophie Luff (C), Emma Corney, Niamh Holland, Nat Wraith (WK), Olivia Churcher, Abbie Whybrow, Claire Nicholas, Nicole Harvey, Danielle Gibson, Anya Shrubsole, Fi Morris, Katie George, Emily Edgcombe, Steph Hutchins and Lauren FIler.

Probable Playing XIs

Thunder

Alex Hartley (C), Emma Lamb, Ellie Threlkeld (WK), Georgie Boyce, Rebecca Duckworth, Natalie Brown, Laura Marshall, Laura Jackson, Danielle Collins, Sophia Turner, Hannah Jones.

Western Storm

Sophie Luff (C), Fi Morris, Nat Wraith (WK), Georgia Hennessy, Danielle Gibson, Katie George, Alex Griffiths, Lauren Parfitt, Emily Edgcombe, Emma Corney, Nicole Harvey.

Match Details

Match: Thunder vs Western Storm, English Women's Regional T20

Date & Time: 4th July 2021, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Boughton Hall Cricket Club Ground, Chester.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Boughton Hall Cricket Club Ground is a sporting one which has something to offer for both the batters and bowlers. While the batters will have to bide some time in the middle before going for the big shots, the pacers are expected to procure some movement early on with the new ball. The teams batting first have won the majority of the games played on this ground and one must not hesitate to bat first upon winning the toss.

English Women's Regional T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (THU vs WS)

THU vs WS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - English Women's Regional T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ellie Threlkeld, Georgie Boyce, Sophie Luff, Danielle Gibson, Emma Lamb, Natalie Brown, Georgia Hennessy, Fi Morris, Alex Hartley, Sophia Turner, Hannah Jones.

Captain: Emma Lamb. Vice-captain: Georgia Hennessy.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ellie Threlkeld, Georgie Boyce, Lauren Parfitt, Sophie Luff, Emma Lamb, Natalie Brown, Georgia Hennessy, Alex Griffiths, Alex Hartley, Katie George, Hannah Jones.

Captain: Emma Lamb. Vice-captain: Alex Hartley.

Edited by Samya Majumdar