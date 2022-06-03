THU vs LIG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 Group A Match

Thunder will take on Lightning in a Group A match of the English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday.
Both teams have had a poor run in this tournament so far. In fact, both Thunder and Lightning have one win and four losses. However, Thunder are third with five points as their win against Diamonds was a bonus-point victory while Lightning’s only win came in the game against Thunder earlier in the season.
THU vs LIG Probable Playing 11 today
Thunder: Georgie Boyce, Emma Lamb, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Collins, Eleanor Threlkeld (c & wk), Laura Marshall, Laura Jackson, Phoebe Graham, Hannah Emily Jones, Alex Hartley
Lightning: Marie Kelly, Bethany Harmer, Ella Claridge, Sarah Bryce (wk), Kathryn Bryce (c), Bethan Ellis, Sophie Munro, Teresa Graves, Piepa Cleary, Lucy Higham, Grace Ballinger
Match Details
Match: THU vs LIG
Date & Time: June 3rd 2022, 7 PM IST
Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester is likely to be a good one to bat on. There could be some movement for the pacers and the spinners might get a bit of assistance as well.
Today’s THU vs LIG Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Eleanor Threlkeld has chipped in with two catches and three stumpings and she can be handy with the bat too.
Batters
Georgie Boyce is in top batting form and is the leading run-getter for THU. She has scored 171 runs in five innings.
All-rounders
Emma Lamb has had a huge all-round impact. She has scored 149 runs and has also picked up three wickets at an economy of 5.84.
Kathryn Bryce seems to be in good touch with the bat and has mustered 116 runs in five innings. With the ball, she has three wickets to her name.
Bowlers
Hannah Emily Jones is in superb form with the ball and has returned with eight scalps at an economy rate of 6.18.
Top 5 best players to pick in THU vs LIG Dream11 Prediction Team
Hannah Emily Jones (THU): 313 points
Emma Lamb (THU): 305 points
Kathryn Bryce (LIG): 251 points
Georgie Boyce (THU): 230 points
Piepa Cleary (LIG): 213 points
Important stats for THU vs LIG Dream11 Prediction Team
Hannah Emily Jones: 8 wickets
Emma Lamb: 149 runs & 3 wickets
Georgie Boyce: 171 runs
Kathryn Bryce: 116 runs & 3 wickets
Piepa Cleary: 7 wickets
THU vs LIG Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Eleanor Threlkeld, Marie Kelly, Georgie Boyce, Lucy Higham, Emma Lamb, Kathryn Bryce, Piepa Cleary, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Sophie Munro, Hannah Emily Jones
Captain: Emma Lamb Vice-captain: Kathryn Bryce
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Eleanor Threlkeld, Marie Kelly, Georgie Boyce, Bethany Harmer, Emma Lamb, Kathryn Bryce, Piepa Cleary, Kate Cross, Alex Hartley, Sophie Munro, Hannah Emily Jones
Captain: Hannah Emily Jones Vice-captain: Piepa Cleary