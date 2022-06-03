THU vs LIG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 Group A Match

Thunder will take on Lightning in a Group A match of the English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday.

Both teams have had a poor run in this tournament so far. In fact, both Thunder and Lightning have one win and four losses. However, Thunder are third with five points as their win against Diamonds was a bonus-point victory while Lightning’s only win came in the game against Thunder earlier in the season.

THU vs LIG Probable Playing 11 today

Thunder: Georgie Boyce, Emma Lamb, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Collins, Eleanor Threlkeld (c & wk), Laura Marshall, Laura Jackson, Phoebe Graham, Hannah Emily Jones, Alex Hartley

Lightning: Marie Kelly, Bethany Harmer, Ella Claridge, Sarah Bryce (wk), Kathryn Bryce (c), Bethan Ellis, Sophie Munro, Teresa Graves, Piepa Cleary, Lucy Higham, Grace Ballinger

Match Details

Match: THU vs LIG

Date & Time: June 3rd 2022, 7 PM IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester is likely to be a good one to bat on. There could be some movement for the pacers and the spinners might get a bit of assistance as well.

Today’s THU vs LIG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Eleanor Threlkeld has chipped in with two catches and three stumpings and she can be handy with the bat too.

Batters

Georgie Boyce is in top batting form and is the leading run-getter for THU. She has scored 171 runs in five innings.

All-rounders

Emma Lamb has had a huge all-round impact. She has scored 149 runs and has also picked up three wickets at an economy of 5.84.

Kathryn Bryce seems to be in good touch with the bat and has mustered 116 runs in five innings. With the ball, she has three wickets to her name.

Bowlers

Hannah Emily Jones is in superb form with the ball and has returned with eight scalps at an economy rate of 6.18.

Top 5 best players to pick in THU vs LIG Dream11 Prediction Team

Hannah Emily Jones (THU): 313 points

Emma Lamb (THU): 305 points

Kathryn Bryce (LIG): 251 points

Georgie Boyce (THU): 230 points

Piepa Cleary (LIG): 213 points

Important stats for THU vs LIG Dream11 Prediction Team

Hannah Emily Jones: 8 wickets

Emma Lamb: 149 runs & 3 wickets

Georgie Boyce: 171 runs

Kathryn Bryce: 116 runs & 3 wickets

Piepa Cleary: 7 wickets

THU vs LIG Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Thunder vs Lightning - English Women’s T20 Cup 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Eleanor Threlkeld, Marie Kelly, Georgie Boyce, Lucy Higham, Emma Lamb, Kathryn Bryce, Piepa Cleary, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Sophie Munro, Hannah Emily Jones

Captain: Emma Lamb Vice-captain: Kathryn Bryce

Dream11 Team for Thunder vs Lightning - English Women’s T20 Cup 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Eleanor Threlkeld, Marie Kelly, Georgie Boyce, Bethany Harmer, Emma Lamb, Kathryn Bryce, Piepa Cleary, Kate Cross, Alex Hartley, Sophie Munro, Hannah Emily Jones

Captain: Hannah Emily Jones Vice-captain: Piepa Cleary

