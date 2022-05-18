THU vs NOD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Women’s Regional T20 2022 Group A Match

Thunder will take on Northern Diamonds in a Group A match of the English Women’s Regional T20 2022 at the Rookwood, Sale on Wednesday.

These two sides had contrasting starts to the season. Thunder went down by a huge margin against Southern Vipers as they mustered a mere 102 and lost with 6.3 overs to spare. Meanwhile, Northern Diamonds racked up 177 and beat Lightning by 39 runs.

THU vs NOD Probable Playing 11 today

Thunder: Emma Lamb, Georgia Borce, Danielle Collins, Eleanor Threlkeld (c & wk), Shachi Pai, Daisy Mullan, Laura Jackson, Phoebe Graham, Sophia Turner, Hannah Jones, Alex Hartley

Northern Diamonds: Lauren Winfield-Hill (wk), Abigail Glen, Hollie Armitage (c), Leigh Kasperek, Phoebe Turner, Beth Langston, Linsey Smith, Rachel Hopkins, Emma Marlow, Rachel Slater, Katie Levick

Match Details

Match: THU vs NOD

Date & Time: May 18th 2022, 5 PM IST

Venue: Rookwood, Sale

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rookwood in Sale is likely to be a good one to bat on. There could be some movement for the pacers and the spinners may also get some assistance.

Today’s THU vs NOD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Lauren Winfield-Hill was superb for Northern Diamonds in the last game as she smashed a 51-ball 96 in a knock that included 12 fours and four sixes.

Batters

Hollie Armitage looked solid with the bat in Northern Diamonds’s first encounter as she helped herself to an unbeaten 40.

All-rounders

Emma Lamb is one of the premier all-rounders for Thunder. She top-scored with 23 and took 1/6 from two overs against Southern Vipers.

Bowlers

Beth Langston bowled a good spell for Northern Diamonds in their game against Lightning. She returned with figures of 2/22 from four overs.

Top 5 best players to pick in THU vs NOD Dream11 Prediction Team

Lauren Winfield-Hill (NOD)

Emma Lamb (THU)

Beth Langston (NOD)

Hollie Armitage (NOD)

Alex Hartley (THU)

Important stats for THU vs NOD Dream11 Prediction Team

Emma Lamb: 23 runs & 1 wicket

Lauren Winfield-Hill: 96 runs

Hollie Armitage: 40 runs

Beth Langston: 2 wickets

THU vs NOD Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Thunder vs Northern Diamonds - English Women’s Regional T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lauren Winfield-Hill, Georgia Borce, Hollie Armitage, Danielle Collins, Emma Lamb, Emma Marlow, Abigail Glen, Alex Hartley, Beth Langston, Leigh Kasperek, Hannah Jones

Captain: Lauren Winfield-Hill Vice-captain: Emma Lamb

Dream11 Team for Thunder vs Northern Diamonds - English Women’s Regional T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lauren Winfield-Hill, Eleanor Threlkeld, Georgia Borce, Hollie Armitage, Danielle Collins, Emma Lamb, Emma Marlow, Alex Hartley, Beth Langston, Leigh Kasperek, Linsey Smith

Captain: Emma Black Vice-captain: Beth Langston

Edited by Diptanil Roy