THU vs NOD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for English Women’s Regional T20 2022 Group A Match

Thunder will take on Northern Diamonds in a Group A match of the English Women’s Regional T20 2022 at the Rookwood, Sale on Wednesday.
These two sides had contrasting starts to the season. Thunder went down by a huge margin against Southern Vipers as they mustered a mere 102 and lost with 6.3 overs to spare. Meanwhile, Northern Diamonds racked up 177 and beat Lightning by 39 runs.
THU vs NOD Probable Playing 11 today
Thunder: Emma Lamb, Georgia Borce, Danielle Collins, Eleanor Threlkeld (c & wk), Shachi Pai, Daisy Mullan, Laura Jackson, Phoebe Graham, Sophia Turner, Hannah Jones, Alex Hartley
Northern Diamonds: Lauren Winfield-Hill (wk), Abigail Glen, Hollie Armitage (c), Leigh Kasperek, Phoebe Turner, Beth Langston, Linsey Smith, Rachel Hopkins, Emma Marlow, Rachel Slater, Katie Levick
Match Details
Match: THU vs NOD
Date & Time: May 18th 2022, 5 PM IST
Venue: Rookwood, Sale
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Rookwood in Sale is likely to be a good one to bat on. There could be some movement for the pacers and the spinners may also get some assistance.
Today’s THU vs NOD Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Lauren Winfield-Hill was superb for Northern Diamonds in the last game as she smashed a 51-ball 96 in a knock that included 12 fours and four sixes.
Batters
Hollie Armitage looked solid with the bat in Northern Diamonds’s first encounter as she helped herself to an unbeaten 40.
All-rounders
Emma Lamb is one of the premier all-rounders for Thunder. She top-scored with 23 and took 1/6 from two overs against Southern Vipers.
Bowlers
Beth Langston bowled a good spell for Northern Diamonds in their game against Lightning. She returned with figures of 2/22 from four overs.
Top 5 best players to pick in THU vs NOD Dream11 Prediction Team
Lauren Winfield-Hill (NOD)
Emma Lamb (THU)
Beth Langston (NOD)
Hollie Armitage (NOD)
Alex Hartley (THU)
Important stats for THU vs NOD Dream11 Prediction Team
Emma Lamb: 23 runs & 1 wicket
Lauren Winfield-Hill: 96 runs
Hollie Armitage: 40 runs
Beth Langston: 2 wickets
THU vs NOD Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lauren Winfield-Hill, Georgia Borce, Hollie Armitage, Danielle Collins, Emma Lamb, Emma Marlow, Abigail Glen, Alex Hartley, Beth Langston, Leigh Kasperek, Hannah Jones
Captain: Lauren Winfield-Hill Vice-captain: Emma Lamb
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lauren Winfield-Hill, Eleanor Threlkeld, Georgia Borce, Hollie Armitage, Danielle Collins, Emma Lamb, Emma Marlow, Alex Hartley, Beth Langston, Leigh Kasperek, Linsey Smith
Captain: Emma Black Vice-captain: Beth Langston