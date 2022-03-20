TIC vs TTC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 Match 26

Titabor CCC (TIC) will take on Tinsukia Town Club (TTC) in the 25th match of the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Sunday.
Titabor are languishing at the bottom of the points table, losing all three games thus far. Meanwhile, Tinsukia Town Club have one win and two losses and are fourth in the points table.
TIC vs TTC Probable Playing XIs
Titabor CCC
Master Queen Kumar-Thengal (c), Probin Borah (wk), Ananta Borah, Gonesh Sarmah, Parth Khakhlari, Sunny Parashar, Gobin Singh, Prabin Das, Bishwajit Sahu, Edul Ali, Rishav Handique.
Tinsukia Town Club
Ayush Agarwal (wk), Likhil Sharma, Shivam Mittal, Nihar Narah, Aman Chetry, Akash Chetri, Kalyan Gogoi, Abhilash Gogoi (c), Sunny Ahmed, Amit Sinha, Pracheer Changmai.
Match Details
Match: TIC vs TTC.
Date & Time: March 20, 2022; 1 PM IST.
Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati.
Pitch Report
The surface at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati is a good one. Batters have fared decently, and teams have got good totals. Meanwhile, there has been something in it for the bowlers as well.
Today’s TIC vs TTC Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Ayush Agarwal has looked good with the bat, accumulating 64 runs in three innings.
Batters
Ananta Borah has fared well with both bat and ball. He has chipped in with 43 runs and has taken two wickets.
All-rounders
Abhilash Gogoi hasn't fired with the bat, but he has picked up six wickets in three games.
Meanwhile, Master Queen Kumar-Thengal is in top form with the ball. He has taken five wickets at an economy rate of 5.33.
Bowlers
Amit Sinha has been excellent with the ball, taking four wickets at an economy rate of 5.17. He has also got a half-century in the tournament.
Five best players to pick in TIC vs TTC Dream11 Prediction Team
Amit Sinha (TTC): 255 points
Abhilash Gogoi (TTC): 242 points
Master Queen Kumar-Thengal (TIC): 186 points
Aman Chetry (TTC): 164 points
Ananta Borah (TIC): 186 points
Important stats for TIC vs TTC Dream11 Prediction Team
Abhilash Gogoi: 6 wickets
Amit Sinha: 67 runs & 4 wickets
Master Queen Kumar-Thengal: 5 wickets
Ananta Borah: 43 runs & 2 wickets.
TIC vs TTC Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ayush Agarwal, Nihar Narah, Ananta Borah, Sunny Parashar, Aman Chetry, Akash Chetri, Abhilash Gogoi, Master Queen Kumar-Thengal, Amit Sinha, Edul Ali, Rishav Handique.
Captain: Abhilash Gogoi. Vice-captain: Master Queen Kumar-Thengal.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ayush Agarwal, Shivam Mittal, Ananta Borah, Sunny Parashar, Aman Chetry, Abhilash Gogoi, Kalyan Gogoi, Master Queen Kumar-Thengal, Amit Sinha, Edul Ali, Rishav Handique.
Captain: Amit Sinha. Vice-captain: Ananta Borah.