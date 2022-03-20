TIC vs TTC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 Match 26

Titabor CCC (TIC) will take on Tinsukia Town Club (TTC) in the 25th match of the Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Sunday.

Titabor are languishing at the bottom of the points table, losing all three games thus far. Meanwhile, Tinsukia Town Club have one win and two losses and are fourth in the points table.

TIC vs TTC Probable Playing XIs

Titabor CCC

Master Queen Kumar-Thengal (c), Probin Borah (wk), Ananta Borah, Gonesh Sarmah, Parth Khakhlari, Sunny Parashar, Gobin Singh, Prabin Das, Bishwajit Sahu, Edul Ali, Rishav Handique.

Tinsukia Town Club

Ayush Agarwal (wk), Likhil Sharma, Shivam Mittal, Nihar Narah, Aman Chetry, Akash Chetri, Kalyan Gogoi, Abhilash Gogoi (c), Sunny Ahmed, Amit Sinha, Pracheer Changmai.

Match Details

Match: TIC vs TTC.

Date & Time: March 20, 2022; 1 PM IST.

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati is a good one. Batters have fared decently, and teams have got good totals. Meanwhile, there has been something in it for the bowlers as well.

Today’s TIC vs TTC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ayush Agarwal has looked good with the bat, accumulating 64 runs in three innings.

Batters

Ananta Borah has fared well with both bat and ball. He has chipped in with 43 runs and has taken two wickets.

All-rounders

Abhilash Gogoi hasn't fired with the bat, but he has picked up six wickets in three games.

Meanwhile, Master Queen Kumar-Thengal is in top form with the ball. He has taken five wickets at an economy rate of 5.33.

Bowlers

Amit Sinha has been excellent with the ball, taking four wickets at an economy rate of 5.17. He has also got a half-century in the tournament.

Five best players to pick in TIC vs TTC Dream11 Prediction Team

Amit Sinha (TTC): 255 points

Abhilash Gogoi (TTC): 242 points

Master Queen Kumar-Thengal (TIC): 186 points

Aman Chetry (TTC): 164 points

Ananta Borah (TIC): 186 points

Important stats for TIC vs TTC Dream11 Prediction Team

Abhilash Gogoi: 6 wickets

Amit Sinha: 67 runs & 4 wickets

Master Queen Kumar-Thengal: 5 wickets

Ananta Borah: 43 runs & 2 wickets.

TIC vs TTC Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Titabor CCC vs Tinsukia Town Club - Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ayush Agarwal, Nihar Narah, Ananta Borah, Sunny Parashar, Aman Chetry, Akash Chetri, Abhilash Gogoi, Master Queen Kumar-Thengal, Amit Sinha, Edul Ali, Rishav Handique.

Captain: Abhilash Gogoi. Vice-captain: Master Queen Kumar-Thengal.

Dream11 Team for Titabor CCC vs Tinsukia Town Club - Assam Premier Club T20 Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ayush Agarwal, Shivam Mittal, Ananta Borah, Sunny Parashar, Aman Chetry, Abhilash Gogoi, Kalyan Gogoi, Master Queen Kumar-Thengal, Amit Sinha, Edul Ali, Rishav Handique.

Captain: Amit Sinha. Vice-captain: Ananta Borah.

Edited by Bhargav