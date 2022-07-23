TIG vs BUL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for the Pondicherry T20 Tournament, Match 19

Tigers XI are all set to lock horns with Bulls XI (TIG vs BUL) in the Match 8 of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament on Saturday, July 23. The Cricket Association Puducherry Seichem Ground in Puducherry will host this contest.

Tigers XI are third in the Pondicherry T20 Tournament table, having won three out of their seven matches so far. They won their last match against Panthers XI by seven wickets.

Bulls XI, on the other hand, are placed at the bottom of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament table, winning only one out of their first six matches. They won their last encounter against Tuskers XI by nine wickets.

TIG vs BUL Probable Playing 11 Today

TIG XI

Mathavan M (WK), Ragupathy R (C), Paras Ratnaparkhe, Jullian Jacab, Malladi Subrahmanyam, Sivamurugan M, Jasvanth S, Yathish Kumar N, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Saie Sharan Y, Aravind Kothandapani.

BUL XI

Marimuthu Vikneshwaran (C), Jay Pandey, Rajasekar Reddy, Siddarth Naidu A (WK), Kumar Pazhani, S Santhosh Kumaran, Subramaniyan K, Ashwath Sridhar, Bharat Sharma, Vengadeshwaran N, Surendiran P.

Match Details

Match: TIG vs BUL, Pondicherry T20 Tournament, Match 19.

Date and Time: 23rd July 2022, 09:30 AM IST.

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Seichem Ground, Puducherry.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground is a balanced one. While the pacers are expected to receive some initial swing with the new ball, the spinners will also come into play as the match progresses.

Chasing should be the preferred option for both teams, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 143 runs.

Today’s TIG vs BUL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Mathavan M: Mathavan has scored 175 runs in seven matches. He is an explosive batter who could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

K Aravind: Aravind is the highest run-scorer for Tigers XI with 209 runs in seven matches and could extend his excellent form in this game.

Jay Pandey: Pandey is a reliable batter for his side and has mustered 113 runs in six matches. He is surely a must-have pick in this game.

All-rounders

Vikneshwaran Marimuthu: Marimuthu has scored 215 runs in six matches, while also scalping one crucial wicket. He can make a huge impact in the upcoming game.

Jullian Jacab: Jacab is a bowling all-rounder who can also contribute with the willow in the lower middle-order. He has scored 48 runs while scalping 15 wickets in seven matches.

Bowlers

R Vijai: Vijai has managed to scalp seven wickets in six matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can be a good budget pick in this game.

Bharat Sharma: Sharma has managed to scalp seven wickets in two matches. His ability to pick up wickets in bulk makes him a lock pick.

Top 5 best players to pick in TIG vs BUL Dream11 prediction team

Jullian Jacab (Tigers XI) – 570 points.

Paras Ratnaparkhe (Tigers XI) – 375 points.

Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (Bulls XI) – 372 points.

Aravind Kothandapani (Tigers XI) – 356 points.

Mathavan M (Tigers XI) – 323 points.

Important Stats for TIG vs BUL Dream11 prediction team

Jullian Jacab: 48 runs and 15 wickets in seven matches.

Paras Ratnaparkhe: 188 runs and four wickets in seven matches.

Vikneshwaran Marimuthu: 215 runs and one wicket in six matches.

Aravind Kothandapani: 209 runs in seven matches.

Mathavan M: 175 runs in seven matches.

TIG vs BUL Dream11 Prediction Today

Tigers XI vs Bulls XI Dream11 Prediction – Pondicherry T20 Tournament

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mathavan M, P Surendiran, Ragupathy R, Aravind Kothandapani, Jay Pandey, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Jullian Jacab, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, R Vijai, Jasvanth S, Bharat Sharma.

Captain: Vikneshwaran Marimuthu | Vice-captain: Jullian Jacab.

Tigers XI vs Bulls XI Dream11 Prediction – Pondicherry T20 Tournament

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mathavan M, Ragupathy R, Aravind Kothandapani, Jay Pandey, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Jullian Jacab, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, R Vijai, Jasvanth S, S Santhosh Kumaran, Vengadeshwaran N.

Captain: Jullian Jacab | Vice-captain: Vikneshwaran Marimuthu.

