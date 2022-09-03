TIG vs CBS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Japan Cricket League 2022, Match 2

The Tigers (TIG) will lock horns with the Chiba Sharks (CBS) in match 2 of the Japan Cricket League 2022 on Saturday, September 3, at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano. Ahead of the match, let's take a look at TIG vs CBS Dream11 Prediction, and today's playing 11s.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season and will be keen to get a win and start the tournament on a positive note. The Tigers have a lot of experienced players, whereas the Chiba Stars squad is full of in-form domestic players.

The Tigers will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but the Chiba Sharks are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

TIG vs CBS Match Details

The second match of the Japan Cricket League 2022 will be played on September 3 at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano. The game is set to take place at 10.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TIG vs ANT, match 2

Date and Time: September 3, 2022, 10.00 am IST

Venue: Sano International Cricket Ground, Sano

Pitch Report

The pitch is completely fresh, so fans can expect a well-balanced surface with various opportunities for both batters and bowlers.

TIG vs CBS Form Guide

TIG - Will be playing their first match

CBS - Will be playing their first match

TIG vs CBS Probable Playing XI

TIG Playing XI

No injury updates.

Rajhans Shere (wk), Ajay Kumar Thakur, Shrinivas Umarane, Anil Kumar, Anas Mohamed, Bharat Chugh, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Manoj Bhardwaj, Nibu Thomas, Roshan Dangal, Vikas Jha-I.

CBS Playing XI

No injury updates.

Marcus Thurgate (wk), Tsuyoshi Takada, Asala Wickrama Arachchige, Dhugal Bedingfield, Hafis Mohamad, Arsal Sohail, Hamdan Siddique, Ibrahim Takahashi, Meena Mahesh Kumar, Mohamed Hammad Khan, Hamid Bacha.

TIG vs CBS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Takada

T Takada is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. He is also doing well behind the stumps and can earn additional points from catches.

Batters

G Suri

G Suri and B Chugh are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Ahmed has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

S Ravichandran

I Takahashi and S Ravichandran are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Siddique is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

N Thomas

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Thomas and H Murakawa. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Mahesh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TIG vs CBS match captain and vice-captain choices

S Ravichandran

S Ravichandran is expected to bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy in the head-to-head leagues.

G Suri

Since the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, you can make G Suri the captain of the grand league teams as he is bowling well in the tournament. He will bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs if required.

5 Must-Picks for TIG vs ANT, Match 2

G Suri

S Ravichandran

N Thomas

A Ahmed

I Takahashi

Tigers vs Chiba Sharks Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Tigers vs Chiba Sharks Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Tigers vs Chiba Sharks Head to Head Team.

Wicket-keeper: T Takada, M Thurgate

Batters: B Chugh, A Ahmed, G Suri

All-rounders: S Ravichandran, I Takahashi, M Siddique

Bowlers: N Thomas, H Murakawa, M Mahesh

Tigers vs Chiba Sharks Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Tigers vs Chiba Sharks Grand League Team.

Wicket-keeper: T Takada

Batters: B Chugh, A Ahmed, G Suri

All-rounders: S Ravichandran, I Takahashi, M Siddique, A Thurgate

Bowlers: N Thomas, H Murakawa, J George

