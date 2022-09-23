TIG vs EAG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCA T20 2022, Match 6

KCA Tigers (TIG) will take on KCA Eagles (EAG) in the sixth match of the KCA T20 2022 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Saturday, September 23. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the TIG vs EAG Dream11 prediction for today's KCA T20 2022 game.

The KCA Eagles began their season by defeating the KCA Tuskers by eight wickets in their first game. Rahul P and Sachin Baby scored 53 and 46 runs, respectively, in the run chase. They are expected to once again lead their team to victory.

Meanwhile, the KCA Tigers have had a good start to the tournament, defeating the KCA Lions by a score of 24 runs. They'll look to extend their winning run to two games.

TIG vs EAG, Match Details

The sixth match of the KCA T20 2022 between the KCA Tigers and the KCA Eagles will be played on September 23 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha.

The game is set to commence at 01.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TIG vs EAG, Match 6, KCA T20 2022

Date & Time: September 23, 2022, 01.30 pm IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Live Streaming: Fancode

TIG vs EAG, Pitch Report

The Sanatana Dharma College Ground pitch is well-balanced, with something in it for both bowlers and batters. The ball could move slightly at the start of the innings, so strikers have to be patient while hitting their shots. A total of 140 could be considered a par score.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by team batting first: 1

Matches Won by team bowling first: 4

Average 1st innings score: 130

Average 2nd innings score: 129

TIG vs EAG Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

KCA Tigers: WLWWL

KCA Eagles: WLWWL

TIG vs EAG Probable Playing 11 today

KCA Tigers injury/team news

No injury concerns.

KCA Tigers Probable Playing XI :

Abdul Basith, Akash Pillai, Anand Krishnan, J Ananthakrishnan, Sreeraj JR, Bharath Surya, Sharafudheen, Vishnu Vinod (c&wk), Harikrishnan D, Mohammed Ishaque, Ajith Vasudevan, Gautham Mohan, Nikhil T, Sharon S S, Bovas M Justin

KCA Eagles injury/team news

No injury concerns.

KCA Tigers Probable Playing XI :

Rahul P (wk), Rohan Nair, Arjun AK, Abhiram CH, Akhil KG, Adithya Vinod, Nipun Babu, Aswanth S Sanker, Krishna Prasad KM Asif, Athul Raveendran, Fazil Fanoos, Mhd Kaif, Sachin Baby (c), Vaishak Chandran, Rahul

TIG vs EAG Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rahul P (53 runs in his previous outing, S.R: 132.50)

Rahul scored 53 runs off 40 balls at a strike rate of 132.50, including three fours and four sixes against KCA Tuskers. He is expected to play well in today's game as well.

Top Batter Pick

Abdul Basith (74 runs in his last outing, S.R: 217.65)

Abdul is an experienced player on his team who scored 74 runs at a strike rate of 217.65 against the KCA Lions, including five fours and seven sixes. He is expected to deliver another stellar performance.

Top All-rounder Pick

Athul Raveendran (Two wickets in his last outing, E.R: 3.75)

Athul is a talented all-rounder who took two wickets against the KCA Tuskers in the previous game. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top Bowler Pick

KM Asif (Two wickets in his last outing; E.R: 3.25)

He is a fantastic talent and is one to keep an eye on in today's game. He took two wickets against KCA Tuskers in the previous game. Given his experience, he can be counted on to pick up a couple of wickets.

TIG vs EAG match captain and vice-captain choices

Mohammaed Ishaque

He is a top captaincy pick for your fantasy team. He took two wickets against the KCA Lions in the previous game and was outstanding on the field as well.

Harikrishnan D

Hari was impressive with the ball in the previous game, picking up two wickets at an excellent economy rate of 7.750. He could be an excellent choice for the vice captaincy of your Dream11 team for this match.

5 must-picks with player stats for TIG vs EAG Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats Ajith V One wicket in one game Sharafudheen Two wickets in one game C H Abhiram 15 runs in one game Ananthakrishnan J 5 runs in one game Vishnu Vinod 43 runs in one game

TIG vs EAG match expert tips 6th match

Sachin Baby is an outstanding all-rounder who has excelled on the Kerala circuit. He scored 46 runs at a 121.05 strike rate, including two fours and two sixes. That makes him a must-have in your TIG vs EAG Dream11 Fantasy team.

TIG vs EAG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 6th match, Head To Head League

TIG vs EAG Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Vishnu Vinod, Rahul P

Batters: Abdul Basith, Akhil KG, Anand Krishnan

All-Rounders: Athul Raveendran, Sharafudheen

Bowlers: Krishna Prasad KM Asif, Vaishak Chandran, Harikrishnan D, Mohammed Ishaque

TIG vs EAG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 6th match, Grand League

TIG vs EAG Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Vishnu Vinod, Rahul P

Batters: Abdul Basith, Akhil KG, Sachin Baby

All-Rounders: Athul Raveendran, Sharafudheen

Bowlers: Ajith Vasudevan, KM Asif, Vaishak Chandran, Harikrishnan D, Mohammed Ishaque

