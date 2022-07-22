TIG vs PAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for the Pondicherry Men's T20, Match 18

Panthers XI (PAN) is all set to lock horns with Tigers XI (TIG) in the 18th match of the Pondicherry Men's T20 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Seichem Ground in Puducherry on Friday, July 22.

Panthers XI are currently placed at the top of the points table, having won four out of their five matches. Their last game against the Bulls XI was abandoned due to rain. Tigers XI, on the other hand, are fifth in the Pondicherry Men's T20 standings after winning just two out of their six matches. They lost their last fixture against Lions XI in the Super Over.

TIG vs PAN Probable Playing 11 Today

PAN XI

Damodaran Rohit (C), Yash Jadhav, George Samuel A (WK), Jayaprakash Manikandan, R Adithya Reddy, Ameer Zeeshan N, Karthik B Nair, Aravindaraj Arulprakasam, Ashith Rajiv, Gurvinder Singh, Abin Mathew.

Tigers XI

M Mathavan (WK), J Karthikeyan, K Aravind, R Ragupathy, Sivamurugan M, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Sivakumar Subramani, Jullian Jacab, S Jasvanth, R Vijai, Saie Sharan Y.

Match Details

TIG vs PAN, Pondicherry Men's T20, Match 18

Date and Time: 22th July 2022, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Seichem Ground, Puducherry.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground is a balanced one. While the pacers are expected to procure some initial swing with the new ball, the spinners will also come into play as the match progresses. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 143 runs.

Today’s TIG vs PAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Yash Avinash Jadhav: Yash has scored 161 runs in five Pondicherry Men's T20 matches at a strike rate of 185.06.

Batters

Damodaran Rohit: Rohit has scored 90 runs in four matches, while also scalping one crucial wicket.

K Aravind: Aravind is the second highest run-scorer for Tigers XI with 158 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 133.90. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Jullian Jacab: Jacab has scored 48 runs and scalped 12 wickets at an economy rate of 6.83 in six Pondicherry Men's T20 matches.

Ashith Sanganakal: Ashith is a quality all-rounder who has scored 43 runs in five matches. He has also taken three wickets at an economy rate of 6.80.

Bowlers

Karthik B Nair: Karthik will lead the Panthers' bowling attack on Friday, having picked up eight wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 6.13.

R Vijai: Vijai has managed to scalp seven wickets in six matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who could be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in TIG vs PAN Dream11 prediction team

Jullian Jacab (TIG) - 473 points

Karthik B Nair (PAN) - 325 points

Yash Avinash Jadhav (PAN) - 281 points

Paras Ratnaparkhe (TIG) - 277 points

K Arvind (TIG) - 276 points

Important Stats for TIG vs PAN Dream11 prediction team

Jullian Jacab: 48 runs and 12 wickets in 6 matches, SR - 137.14 & ER - 6.83

Karthik B Nair: 15 runs and 8 wickets in 5 matches, SR - 250.00 & ER - 6.13

Yash Avinash Jadhav: 161 runs in 5 matches, SR - 185.06

Paras Ratnaparkhe: 168 runs and 2 wickets in 6 matches, SR - 98.82 & ER - 4.67

K Aravind: 158 runs in 6 matches, SR - 133.90

TIG vs PAN Dream11 Prediction Today (Pondicherry Men's T20)

TIG vs PAN Dream11 Prediction - Pondicherry Men's T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Mathavan, Yash Avinash Jadhav, K Arvind, Damodaran Rohit, Karthik B Nair, Ashith Sanganakal, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Ameer Zeeshan, Jullian Jacab, S Jasvanth, R Vijai.

Captain: Jullian Jacab. Vice-captain: Damodaran Rohit.

TIG vs PAN Dream11 Prediction - Pondicherry Men's T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Yash Avinash Jadhav, K Arvind, Damodaran Rohit, R Ragupathy, Jullian Jacab, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Ashith Sanganakal, S Jasvanth, Aravindaraj Arulprakasam, Karthik B Nair, Gurvinder Singh.

Captain: Damodaran Rohit. Vice-captain: Paras Ratnaparkhe.

