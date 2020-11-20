TIG vs PAN Pondicherry T20 Tournament Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Match – November 21st, 2020

In the 18th match of the ongoing Pondicherry T20 tournament, Tigers XI take on Panthers XI.

Tigers XI have been the team to beat in this edition of the Pondicherry T20 tournament so far. They have recorded wins in all of their games and are yet to taste defeat in the Pondicherry T20 competition. They would want to keep their four-match winning streak going against Panthers XI.

Panthers XI have also had a decent campaign in the Pondicherry T20 tournament, winning three of their five games. The two sides took on each other in their opening match of the T20 tournament, where Tigers beat Panthers by a resounding margin of seven wickets.

Pondicherry T20 Tournament: Squads to choose from

Tigers XI

Yash Avinash Jadhav (W/K), Anand Subramanian, R Ragupathy, S Ashwath-II, R Premraj, A M Narayanan, Iqlas Naha, J Manikandan, Satish Jangir B, Karthik B Nair, S Santhamoorthy, Ankur Kunder D, Ajay Dhansing Badode, Paras Dogra, R Sabari, A M Narayanan, A Kamaleeshwaran, Sarath Satheesh C, Prashanth K Varma, Karthik Selvam, Nitesh Thakur N, S Magesh.

Panthers XI

Ameer Zeeshan N, D Rohit (c), Karthikeyan J, Shivam Singh, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Sagar Trivedi, Raghu Sharma, G Samuel A (wk), Bharat Bhushan Sharma, A Arvindaraj, Bhupender Chauhan, Ajay Dahiya, Naveen Karthikeyan D, Sheldon Jackson, K Murugan, P Akash, Shri Sivagunal, M Mathan, R Vijai, Abhishek Bagriya, TA Abeesh.

Predicted Playing-11

Tigers XI

Yash Avinash Jadhav (W/K), Anand Subramanian, R Ragupathy, S Ashwath-II, R Premraj, A M Narayanan, Iqlas Naha, J Manikandan, Satish Jangir B, Karthik B Nair, S Santhamoorthy.

Panthers XI

Ameer Zeeshan N, D Rohit (c), Karthikeyan J, Shivam Singh, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Sagar Trivedi, Raghu Sharma, G Samuel A (wk), Bharat Bhushan Sharma, A Arvindaraj, Bhupender Chauhan.

Match Details

Match: Tigers XI vs Panthers XI

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground

Date: 21st November, 2020

Time: 2:00 PM IST.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Pondicherry T20 tournament in Puducherry is a sporting one.

It has favoured both the batsmen and the bowlers. At times, the pitch gets slower, which makes run-scoring a bit difficult. At other times, it is a great batting track, and scores upward of 150 runs are quite achievable.

TIG vs PAN Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

TIG vs PAN Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yash A Jadhav, George Samuel A, D Rohit, Ameer Zeeshan N, R Raghupathy, S Ashwath-II, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, S Trivedi, A Aravindraj, S Santhamoorthy, Karthik B Nair.

Captain: D Rohit. Vice-Captain: Sidak Gurvinder Singh.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Yash A Jadhav, D Rohit, Ameer Zeeshan N, R Raghupathy, S Ashwath-II, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, S Trivedi, Raghu Sharma, A Aravindraj, S Santhamoorthy, Karthik B Nair.

Captain: Ameer Zeeshan N. Vice-Captain: S Trivedi.