TIG vs ROY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCA President Cup T20 2022, Match 7

The KCA Tigers (TIG) will take on the KCA Royals (ROY) in the seventh match of the KCA President Cup T20 2022 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Saturday, September 24. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the TIG vs ROY Dream11 prediction.

Both teams have played two matches each, winning and losing once apiece. While the KCA Tigers started their campaign with a win over the KCA Lions before losing to the KCA Eagles, the KCA Royals beat the KCA Panthers in their first encounter before losing to the KCA Lions.

TIG vs ROY Match Details, KCA President Cup T20 2022

The seventh match of the KCA President Cup T20 2022 between the KCA Tigers and the KCA Royals will be played on September 24 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha. The game is set to take place at 9 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TIG vs ROY, 7th Match, KCA President Cup T20 2022

Date & Time: September 24th 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Live Streaming: Fancode

TIG vs ROY Pitch Report

The track at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha is likely to be a good one to bat on. After the first six KCA President Cup T20 2022 matches, the average first-innings score at the venue is 144 runs.

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 4

Average 1st-innings score: 144

Average 2nd-innings score: 140

TIG vs ROY Probable Playing 11 today

KCA Tigers team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

KCA Tigers Probable Playing XI: Vishnu Vinod (wk), Anand Krishnan, Akash C Pillai, Bharath Soorya M, Ananthakrishanan J, Nikhil T, Abdul Basith, Sharafuddeen, Gowtham Mohan, Mohammed Ishaque-P, Harikrishnan D.

KCA Royals team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

KCA Royals Probable Playing XI: Ameersha SN, Sanjay Rai, Albin Alias, Sachin S (wk), Pallam Anfal, Akhil MS, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Mohit Shibu, Gokul Gopinath, Ibnul Afthab, JS Anuraj.

Today’s TIG vs ROY Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Vishnu Vinod

Vishnu Vinod was dismissed for a duck in the last encounter, but played a fine 43-run knock with the help of four fours and two sixes in TIG's first game.

Top Batter Pick

Albin Alias (2 matches, 65 runs)

Albin Alias has looked quite solid with the bat in the tournament so far, having amassed 65 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 127.45.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sharafuddeen (2 matches, 3 wickets, 17 runs)

Sharafuddeen has been pretty effective with both the bat and ball. He has taken three wickets at an economy rate of 5.87 and chipped in with 17 runs.

Top Bowler Pick

Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan (2 matches, 45 runs, 4 wickets)

Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 6.13 in addition to smashing 45 runs at a strike rate of 187.50.

TIG vs ROY match captain and vice-captain choices

Abdul Basith (2 matches, 96 runs, 1 wicket)

Abdul Basith has made a huge impact in the two games he has played this season. He has scored 96 runs at a strike rate of 177.78 and taken one wicket at an economy rate of 7.60.

Akhil MS (2 matches, 51 runs, 2 wickets)

Akhil MS has been in top form with both the bat and ball. He has accumulated 51 runs while striking at 121.43. He has also picked up two scalps at an economy rate of 6.50.

5 Must-picks with player stats for TIG vs ROY Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Abdul Basith 96 runs & 1 wicket in 2 matches Akhil MS 51 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan 45 runs & 4 wickets in 2 matches Sharafuddeen 17 runs & 3 wickets in 2 matches Albin Alias 65 runs in 2 matches

TIG vs ROY match expert tips

Players who can contribute in multiple facets of the game like Abdul Basith, Akhil MS, Sharafuddeen, and Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan will be key picks in the TIG vs ROY match.

TIG vs ROY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

TIG vs ROY Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Vishnu Vinod

Batters: Albin Alias, Abdul Basith (c), Anand Krishnan

All-rounders: Akhil MS (vc), Ameersha SN, Sharafuddeen

Bowlers: Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Harikrishnan D, Mohammed Ishaque-P, Gokul Gopinath

TIG vs ROY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

TIG vs ROY Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Vishnu Vinod

Batters: Akash C Pillai, Albin Alias, Abdul Basith, Sanjay Rai

All-rounders: Akhil MS, Ameersha SN, Sharafuddeen (vc)

Bowlers: Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan (c), Harikrishnan D, Mohammed Ishaque-P

