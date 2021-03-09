TIG vs ROY Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s KCA Presidents Cup Match - 9th March, 2021

The KCA Tigers will take on the KCA Royals in the seventh Match of the KCA Presidents Cup T20 on Tuesday.

Despite losing their first match, the KCA Tigers made a wonderful comeback in their second, beating the KCA Eagles by seven wickets. They bundled out the Eagles for just 85 and reached the target in just 14.4 overs. The KCA Tigers will want to pick up another victory on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the KCA Royals, who are yet to open their account in the KCA Presidents Cup, are at the bottom of the standings. They have lost their opening two fixtures against the KCA Lions and the KCA Panthers respectively. The KCA Royals need to start picking up points if they want to advance to the next stage of the KCA Presidents Cup.

Squads to choose from

KCA Tigers

Bharath Surya, Ajith K A, Abhijit K, Varun Nayanar, Akhil Scaria, Ajinas M, Akhil Anil, Akash Pillai, Niranjan V Dev, Vinil T S, Athul Raveendran, Aquib Fazal, Muhammad Kaif (wk), Aditya Mohan, Gautham Mohan, Fazil Fanoos

KCA Royals

Jafar Jamal, Vinhnu Raj (WK), Atul Diamond, Albin Alas, Krishna Prasad, Harikrishan KN, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan (C), Sreeraj J R, Shahansha, Abhi Biju, Alvin VJ, Ajnas, Abhishek J Nair, Jafar Jamal, R Chandran, M Arun

Predicted Playing XIs

KCA Tigers

Bharath Surya, Ajith K A, Abhijit K, Varun Nayanar, Akhil Scaria, Ajinas M, Akhil Anil, Akash Pillai, Niranjan V Dev, Vinil T S, Athul Raveendran

KCA Royals

Jafar Jamal, Vinhnu Raj (WK), Atul Diamond, Albin Alas, Krishna Prasad, Harikrishan KN, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan (C), Sreeraj J R, Shahansha, Abhi Biju, Alvin VJ

Match Details

Match: KCA Tigers vs KCA Royals, Match 7

Date & Time: 9th March 2021, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha, Kerala

Pitch Report

Judging by the last six matches of the KCA Presidents Cup, the pitch looks balanced. While three games have been won by sides batting first, teams chasing have emerged victorious three times as well. There is no clear precedent and the decision to bat or bowl first upon winning the toss could boil down to weather conditions during that particular day. 140 is the par score at the venue.

KCA Presidents Cup Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (TIG vs ROY)

TIG vs ROY Dream11 Tips - KCA Presidents Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Varun Nayanar, Albin Alias, Akash C Pillai, M Ajinas, Jafar Jamal, JR Sreeraj, Abhijith K, Akhil Scaria, Athul Raveendran, Manu Krishnan, VJ Alvin

Captain: JR Sreeraj, Vice-captain: Abhijith K

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Varun Nayanar, Albin Alias, Vishnu Raj, M Ajinas, Jafar Jamal, JR Sreeraj, Abhijith K, Akhil Scaria, Athul Raveendran, Manu Krishnan, VJ Alvin

Captain: Akhil Scaria, Vice-captain: Albin Alias