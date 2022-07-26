TIG vs SHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Men’s T20 2022 Match 27

Tigers XI will take on Sharks XI in match number 27 of the Pondicherry Men’s T20 2022 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry on Wednesday (July 27).

Tigers XI have had an inconsistent run throughout this tournament. They have four wins and five losses so far. Meanwhile, Sharks XI have had a similar run and have a win-loss record of 4-5. Despite the up and down form, both teams are in the top four but will be looking to win this game to seal their spot in the knockouts.

TIG vs SHA Probable Playing 11 today

Tigers XI

M Mathavan (c & wk), K Aravind, R Ragupathy, J Karthikeyan, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Sivakumar Subramani, Sachin Sivasubramanian, Malladi Subrahmanyam Sarma, S Jasvanth, Yathish Kumar-N, Jullian Jacab.

Sharks XI

Aravind Raj R (wk), Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi (c), AS Govindaraajan, Mohit Mittan, Premraj, Logesh P, S Akshay Jain, Vishal Khokhar, Venkadesa Kumar, Raghu Sharma, Thivagar Gopal.

Match Details

TIG vs SHA, Pondicherry Men’s T20 2022, Match 27

Date & Time: July 27, 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The track at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground has been a good one to bat on. A score of around 150 could be par at this venue. There could be some turn for the spinners while the pacers might get some movement with the new ball as well.

Today’s TIG vs SHA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Mathavan seems to be in good touch with the bat and has scored 177 runs at a strike rate of 137.21.

Batters

Mohit Mittan has been excellent with the bat and has amassed 264 runs at an average of 37.71 while striking at 125.71. He has also chipped in with four scalps with the ball.

All-rounders

Jullian Jacab is at the top of the wicket charts this season. He has taken 17 wickets at an economy rate of 6.09 and averages 12.53 with the ball.

Bowlers

Thivagar Gopal has picked up eight wickets at an economy of 6.91 and has scored 93 runs at a strike rate of 130.99.

Top 5 best players to pick in TIG vs SHA Dream11 Prediction Team

Jullian Jacab (TIG): 639 points

Mohit Mittan (SHA): 523 points

K Aravind (TIG): 474 points

Paras Ratnaparkhe (TIG): 464 points

Thivagar Gopal (SHA): 433 points

Important stats for TIG vs SHA Dream11 Prediction Team

Jullian Jacab: 17 wickets

Thivagar Gopal: 8 wickets

K Aravind: 290 runs

Mohit Mittan: 264 runs & 4 wickets

Paras Ratnaparkhe: 213 runs & 6 wickets

AS Govindaraajan: 290 runs

TIG vs SHA Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Tigers XI vs Sharks XI - Pondicherry Men’s T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Mathavan, Mohit Mittan, AS Govindaraajan, R Ragupathy, K Aravind, Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi, Jullian Jacab, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Thivagar Gopal, Raghu Sharma, S Jasvanth.

Captain: Jullian Jacab Vice-captain: Mohit Mittan

Dream11 Team for Tigers XI vs Sharks XI - Pondicherry Men’s T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Mathavan, Mohit Mittan, AS Govindaraajan, K Aravind, Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi, S Akshay Jain, Jullian Jacab, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Thivagar Gopal, Yathish Kumar-N, S Jasvanth.

Captain: K Aravind Vice-captain: AS Govindaraajan

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far