TIG vs SHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Men’s T20 2022 Match 27

Tigers XI will take on Sharks XI in match number 27 of the Pondicherry Men’s T20 2022 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry on Wednesday (July 27).
Tigers XI have had an inconsistent run throughout this tournament. They have four wins and five losses so far. Meanwhile, Sharks XI have had a similar run and have a win-loss record of 4-5. Despite the up and down form, both teams are in the top four but will be looking to win this game to seal their spot in the knockouts.
TIG vs SHA Probable Playing 11 today
Tigers XI
M Mathavan (c & wk), K Aravind, R Ragupathy, J Karthikeyan, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Sivakumar Subramani, Sachin Sivasubramanian, Malladi Subrahmanyam Sarma, S Jasvanth, Yathish Kumar-N, Jullian Jacab.
Sharks XI
Aravind Raj R (wk), Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi (c), AS Govindaraajan, Mohit Mittan, Premraj, Logesh P, S Akshay Jain, Vishal Khokhar, Venkadesa Kumar, Raghu Sharma, Thivagar Gopal.
Match Details
TIG vs SHA, Pondicherry Men’s T20 2022, Match 27
Date & Time: July 27, 2022, 9:30 AM IST
Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry
Pitch Report
The track at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground has been a good one to bat on. A score of around 150 could be par at this venue. There could be some turn for the spinners while the pacers might get some movement with the new ball as well.
Today’s TIG vs SHA Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
M Mathavan seems to be in good touch with the bat and has scored 177 runs at a strike rate of 137.21.
Batters
Mohit Mittan has been excellent with the bat and has amassed 264 runs at an average of 37.71 while striking at 125.71. He has also chipped in with four scalps with the ball.
All-rounders
Jullian Jacab is at the top of the wicket charts this season. He has taken 17 wickets at an economy rate of 6.09 and averages 12.53 with the ball.
Bowlers
Thivagar Gopal has picked up eight wickets at an economy of 6.91 and has scored 93 runs at a strike rate of 130.99.
Top 5 best players to pick in TIG vs SHA Dream11 Prediction Team
Jullian Jacab (TIG): 639 points
Mohit Mittan (SHA): 523 points
K Aravind (TIG): 474 points
Paras Ratnaparkhe (TIG): 464 points
Thivagar Gopal (SHA): 433 points
Important stats for TIG vs SHA Dream11 Prediction Team
Jullian Jacab: 17 wickets
Thivagar Gopal: 8 wickets
K Aravind: 290 runs
Mohit Mittan: 264 runs & 4 wickets
Paras Ratnaparkhe: 213 runs & 6 wickets
AS Govindaraajan: 290 runs
TIG vs SHA Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Mathavan, Mohit Mittan, AS Govindaraajan, R Ragupathy, K Aravind, Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi, Jullian Jacab, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Thivagar Gopal, Raghu Sharma, S Jasvanth.
Captain: Jullian Jacab Vice-captain: Mohit Mittan
Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Mathavan, Mohit Mittan, AS Govindaraajan, K Aravind, Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi, S Akshay Jain, Jullian Jacab, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Thivagar Gopal, Yathish Kumar-N, S Jasvanth.
Captain: K Aravind Vice-captain: AS Govindaraajan