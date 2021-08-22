TIG vs SHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20, Semi Final 2

Tigers XI will take on Sharks XI in the second semi-final of the Pondicherry T20 at Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem in Puducherry on Sunday.

The two sides will be facing each other for the third time this season in the second semi-final. Tigers XI finished the league stages in second position after winning eight matches.

Sharks XI, meanwhile, won five games and finished fourth in the league standings. Tigers XI have already beaten Sharks XI twice this season and are the favorites to win this as well.

TIG vs SHA Probable Playing 11 Today

TIG XI

Neyan Kangayan, Prabhu Balu, Vijay Rajaram, M Mathavan (wk), J Karthikeyan, Anton Andrew Subikshan, Jullian Jacab, Arjun Ganesh, S Jasvanth, E Vignesh, Siva Kumar S

SHA XI

P Logesh, Anand Subramanian (wk), Mohit Mittan, G Chiranjeevi, Thivagar Gopal, M Sivamurugan, Premraj, S Sabari, A Vijith / T A Abeesh, Akshay Jain S, Raghu Sharma

Match Details

TIG vs SHA, Pondicherry T20 Semi Final 2

Date and Time: August 22, 2021, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Siechem, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The track here is expected to be balanced and both batters and bowlers will find some assistance from the track. Swing bowlers will find it easier in the first half whereas the spinners could prove to be important in the second half of the match.

Today’s TIG vs SHA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Subramanian has done a fine job as the keeper of Sharks XI. He has gotten runs consistently and has also been sharp behind the stumps.

Batters

P Logesh has been the best performer for Sharks XI in the Pondicherry T20 tournament. He has scored 250 runs in eight matches at an average of over 35.

A Ganesh is also expected to play an important role with the bat. He has mustered 214 runs in seven games so far and has an average of over 30.

All-rounders

S Jasvath should be considered among the Multiplier choices for your TIG vs SHA Dream11 Fantasy Side. In the last match against Sharks XI, he scored 12 runs and picked up two wickets.

Bowlers

Siva S is expected to lead the line for his side. He has scalped 14 wickets in the competition already.

Top 5 best players to pick in TIG vs SHA Dream11 prediction team

Siva S (TIG) – 506 points

A A Subikshan (TIG) – 467 points

S Jasvath (TIG) – 464 points

T A Abeesh (SHA) – 409 points

R Sharma (SHA) – 373 points

Important stats for TIG vs SHA Dream11 prediction team

Siva S: 29 runs and 14 wickets

A A Subikshan: 221 runs and 4 wickets

T A Abeesh: 10 wickets

P Logesh: 250 runs

M Mittan: 214 runs

TIG vs SHA Dream11 Prediction Today

TIG vs SHA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Subramanian, G Thivagar, P Logesh, Premraj, A Ganesh, A A Subikshan, S Jasvath, Siva S, T A Abeesh, R Sharma, E Vignesh

Captain: A A Subikshan, Vice-Captain: Siva S

TIG vs SHA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Subramanian, P Logesh, Premraj, A Ganesh, A A Subikshan, S Jasvath, G Chiranjeevi, Siva S, T A Abeesh, A S Chauhan, E Vignesh

Captain: S Jasvath, Vice-Captain: P Logesh

Edited by Arjun Panchadar