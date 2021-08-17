TIG vs TUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 2021, Match 22

Tigers XI will take on Tuskers XI in the 22nd match of Pondicherry T20 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on Tuesday.

Tigers XI have won six out of their eight Pondicherry T20 matches and are currently placed in second spot in the points table. They beat the Bulls XI by six wickets in their last match. Tuskers XI, on the other hand, have won just one out of their six Pondicherry T20 matches and currently find themselves at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last match against the Bulls XI by four wickets.

TIG vs TUS Probable Playing 11 Today

TIG XI

Mathavan M (C & WK), Neyan Kangayan, Aravind Raj R, Arjun Shetty, Karthikeyan J, Andrew Subikshan, Jullian Jacab, Vijay Rajaram, Vijay Raja, Siva Kumar S, Vignesh E.

TUS XI

Fabid Ahmed (C), Kaladi Nagur Babu, Yash Jadhav (WK), Aravind K, Karthik Reddy, Parandaman Thamaraikannan, Ankit Agarwal, Aravindaraj A, Sharadh Kishan A, Venkadesan S, Rohan S.

Match Details

TIG vs TUS, Match 22, Pondicherry T20

Date and Time: 17th August 2021, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground has favored the batsmen in the last couple of Pondicherry T20 matches. The batters will get full value for their shots on this track. Chasing must be a preferred option on this ground, with the wicket easing out as the match progresses. The average first innings score in the last two matches played at the venue is 164 runs.

Today’s TIG vs TUS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Yash Jadhav: Jadhav is a hard-hitting batsman who can score some quick-fire runs for his team today. He has scored 135 runs at a strike rate of 151.68 in six Pondicherry T20 matches.

Batsmen

Aravind K: Aravind has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches. He has scored 212 runs at a strike rate of 126.19 in six games.

Arjun Shetty: Shetty is one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Tigers XI. He has scored 209 runs in five innings at a strike rate of close to 126 and can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Paras Ratnaparkhe: Ratnaparkhe has impressed everyone with his all-around performances so far this season. He has scored 116 runs at a strike rate of 117.17 while also taking six wickets at an economy rate of 6.42 in seven Pondicherry T20 matches.

Parandaman Thamaraikannan: Thamaraikannan can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in the upcoming match. He has scored 149 runs at a strike rate of 131.85 and also picked up three wickets in six matches.

Bowlers

Siva Kumar S: Siva has bowled exceptionally well so far this season, taking 14 wickets at an economy rate of 6.38 in eight matches. He is also the leading wicket-taker in the Pondicherry T20 this season.

Vijay Raja: Raja has taken 10 wickets at an economy rate of 7.35 in eight matches. He can pick up wickets at regular intervals for his side and can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in TIG vs TUS Dream11 prediction team

Siva Kumar S (TIG) - 506 points

Paras Ratnaparkhe (TIG) - 421 points

Jasvanth S (TIG) - 414 points

Andrew Subikshan (TIG) - 367 points

Parandaman Thamaraikannan (TUS) - 337 points

Important Stats for TIG vs TUS Dream11 prediction team

Arjun Shetty: 209 runs in 5 matches; SR - 125.90

Aravind K: 212 runs in 6 matches; SR - 126.19

Paras Ratnaparkhe: 116 runs and 6 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 117.17 and ER - 6.42

Parandaman Thamaraikannan: 149 runs and 3 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 131.85 and ER - 9.50

Siva Kumar S: 14 wickets in 8 matches; ER - 6.38

TIG vs TUS Dream11 Prediction Today (Pondicherry T20)

TIG vs TUS Dream11 Prediction - Pondicherry T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yash Jadhav, Neyan Kangayan, Arjun Shetty, Karthik Reddy, Fabid Ahmed, Jasvanth S, Parandaman Thamaraikannan, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Vijay Raja, Aravindaraj A, Siva Kumar S.

Captain: Paras Ratnaparkhe. Vice-captain: Parandaman Thamaraikannan.

TIG vs TUS Dream11 Prediction - Pondicherry T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Yash Jadhav, Arjun Shetty, Aravind K, Karthik Reddy, Jasvanth S, Andrew Subikshan, Parandaman Thamaraikannan, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Venkadesan S, Vijay Raja, Siva Kumar S.

Captain: Paras Ratnaparkhe. Vice-captain: Jasvanth S.

Edited by Samya Majumdar