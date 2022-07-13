TIG vs TUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 2022, Match 5

Tigers XI (TIG) will take on Tuskers XI (TUS) in the fifth match of the Pondicherry T20 2022 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem in Puducherry on Wednesday.

Both Tigers XI and Tuskers XI have begun their campaigns with wins. Tigers XI faced Bulls XI in their opening match. They chased down a target of 124 and won the match with eight wickets in hand.

Tuskers XI also secured a 30-run win over Bulls XI in their opening fixture. They posted a challenging total of 152/2 and ended up defending it quite comfortably.

TIG vs TUS Probable Playing 11 Today

TIG XI

M Mathavan (wk), J Karthikeyan, R Sabari, R Ragupathy, K Aravind, S Jasvanth, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Jullian Jacab, R Vijai, Yathish Kumar-N, Vijay Rajaram

TUS XI

Ayyanar R (c and wk), Kamaleeshwaran A, Akash Kargave, Thennavan N, Mathan M, Santhamoorthy S, Nitin Kumar S, Ragavan Ramamoorthy, Satish Jangir B, Vignesh K, Saurabh Yadav

Match Details

TIG vs TUS, Pondicherry T20 2022, Match 5

Date and Time: July 13, 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The pitch here seems to be balanced and both bowlers and batsmen will find something on the surface. Bowling first will be an ideal option because scores have been harder to defend as the track has slowed down in the second half.

Today’s TIG vs TUS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Mathavan is an exciting young wicketkeeper who has shone on the biggest stages. He scored 39 runs at an awesome strike rate of 230 in the first match.

Batters

K Aravind has done a wonderful job with the bat so far and has led proceedings for his side. He scored 52 runs off 35 deliveries against Bulls XI.

All-rounders

A Kamaleeshwaran is a great all-rounder with plenty of experience. He scored 70 runs in just 33 balls, including six sixes and three fours. He has also picked up a wicket and can prove to be a fabulous captaincy pick for your TIG vs TUS Dream11 Fantasy Team.

S Jangir B is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He scored 22 runs and also picked up a wicket in the first match.

Bowlers

S Jasvanth will be the leading bowler for Tigers XI and he has produced the goods. He picked up three wickets at a spectacular economy rate of 2.25 runs per over in the first match.

Top 5 best players to pick in TIG vs TUS Dream11 prediction team

A Kamaleeshwaran (TUS) – 159 points

S Jangir-B (TUS) – 119 points

S Jasvanth (TIG) – 117 points

Mathan-M (TUS) – 99 points

K Aravind (TIG) – 97 points

Important stats for TIG vs TUS Dream11 prediction team

A Kamaleeshwaran: 70 runs and one wicket

S Jangir-B: 22 runs and one wicket

S Jasvanth: Three wickets

Mathan-M: Two wickets

K Aravind: 52 runs

TIG vs TUS Dream11 Prediction Today

TIG vs TUS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Mathavan, R Ayyanar, K Aravind, A Anand Kargave, J Karthikeyan, A Kamaleeshwaran, S Jangir-B, S Jasvanth, Mathan-M, S Santhamoorthy, R Vijai

Captain: A Kamaleeshwaran, Vice-Captain: S Jasvanth

TIG vs TUS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Mathavan, R Ayyanar, K Aravind, A Anand Kargave, J Karthikeyan, A Kamaleeshwaran, S Jangir-B, J Jacab, S Jasvanth, Mathan-M, R Vijai

Captain: K Aravind, Vice-Captain: S Jangir-B

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far