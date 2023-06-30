TIG vs TUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2023, Match 3

The 3rd match of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2023 will see the Tigers XI (TIG) squaring off against Tuskers XI (TUS) at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Thuthipet on Friday, June 30. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TIG vs TUS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament, and would look to get off to a positive start.

Tuskers XI will give it their all to win the match, but the Tigers XI are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

TIG vs TUS Match Details

The 3rd match of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2023 will be played on June 30 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Thuthipet. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TIG vs TUS, Match 3

Date and Time: 30th June 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Thuthipet

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both bowlers and batters. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this fresh pitch. Spinners will be crucial on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Panthers XI and Lions XI, where a total of 259 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

TIG vs TUS Form Guide

TIG - Will be playing their first match

TUS - Will be playing their first match

TIG vs TUS Probable Playing XI

TIG Playing XI

No injury updates

M Mathavan (wk), K Aravind, J Karthikeyan, V Shashank, J Jacab, A Suresh, M Subrahmanyam Sarma, S Krishnakumar, S Sharan, K Prudvi, Y Kumar

TUS Playing XI

No injury updates

M Doss (wk), S Jangir, A Anand, N Kumar, A Rajendiran, A Kamaleeshwaran, N Thennavan, F Ahmed, K B Nair, Naarayanan KR, N Thakur

TIG vs TUS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Doss

M Doss is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Mathavan is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Anand

K Arvind and A Anand are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. J Karthikeyan played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Kamaleeshwaran

J Jacab and A Kamaleeshwaran are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. N Thennavan is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

K Prudvi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K B Nair and K Prudvi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Sharan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TIG vs TUS match captain and vice-captain choices

A Kamaleeshwaran

A Kamaleeshwaran will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

J Jacab

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make J Jacab as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for TIG vs TUS, Match 3

J Jacab

A Kamaleeshwaran

J Karthikeyan

A Anand

K Aravind

Tigers XI vs Tuskers XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Tigers XI vs Tuskers XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Doss, M Mathavan

Batters: A Anand, J Karthikeyan (vc), K Aravind

All-rounders: A Kamaleeshwaran (c), F Ahmed, J Jacab, N Thennavan

Bowlers: K Prudvi, K B Nair

Tigers XI vs Tuskers XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Doss

Batters: A Anand, J Karthikeyan (vc), K Aravind

All-rounders: A Kamaleeshwaran, A Suresh, J Jacab (c), N Thennavan

Bowlers: K Prudvi, K B Nair, S Sharan

Poll : 0 votes