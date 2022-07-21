TIG vs LIO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Men’s T20 2022 Match 16

Tigers XI will take on Lions XI in Match 16 of the Pondicherry Men’s T20 2022 on Thursday, July 21. The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry will host this contest.

Tigers XI have had an inconsistent run in this tournament, winning two games and losing three so far. Lions XI, meanwhile, started with two wins in a row before losing three on the bounce to end up with a similar record.

Both sides will be looking for some consistency as they enter this contest.

TIG vs LIO Probable Playing 11 today

Tigers XI: M Mathavan (wk), J Karthikeyan, K Aravind, R Ragupathy, Sivamurugan M, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Sivakumar Subramani, Jullian Jacab, S Jasvanth, R Vijai, Saie Sharan Y.

Lions XI: Naveen Karrthikeyan D (wk), V Shashank, P Akash, Jashwanth Shreeram R, S Parameeswaran, Krishna Pandey, Sai Hariram K, Kashyap Prudvi, S Rohan, Shishir HR, Avinash Badrinath.

Match Details

Match: TIG vs LIO, Pondicherry Men’s T20 2022.

Date & Time: July 21st 2022, 9:30 AM IST.

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry.

Pitch Report

The track at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground has been favorable for the batters. However, there could be some turn for the spinners, while the pacers might get some movement with the new ball as well.

A score of around 150 could be par at this venue.

Today’s TIG vs LIO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Mathavan is in good form with the bat and has scored 82 runs at a strike-rate of 151.85. He's also a safe option behind the stumps.

Batters

P Akash has been a key contributor for his team, accumulating 125 runs in five innings while striking at 131.58.

All-rounders

Jullian Jacab is in splendid form with the ball and has picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 6.68. He has also got 47 runs at a strike-rate of 151.61.

Krishna Pandey is in top form with the bat and has aggregated 130 runs while striking at 216.67. He has also chipped in with three wickets.

Bowlers

Shishir HR is the joint-highest wicket-taker in this tournament. He has taken 10 wickets at an economy rate of 6.67.

Top 5 best players to pick in TIG vs LIO Dream11 Prediction Team

Jullian Jacab (TIG): 410 points.

Shishir HR (LIO): 319 points.

Krishna Pandey (LIO): 308 points.

Paras Ratnaparkhe (TIG): 240 points.

K Aravind (TIG): 238 points.

Important stats for TIG vs LIO Dream11 Prediction Team

Jullian Jacab: 47 runs & 10 wickets.

Shishir HR: 10 wickets.

Krishna Pandey: 130 runs & three wickets.

Paras Ratnaparkhe: 139 runs & two wickets.

K Aravind: 136 runs.

TIG vs LIO Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Tigers XI vs Lions XI - Pondicherry Men’s T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Mathavan, P Akash, J Karthikeyan, K Aravind, S Parameeswaran, Krishna Pandey, Jullian Jacab, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Shishir HR, Kashyap Prudvi, R Vijai.

Captain: Jullian Jacab | Vice-captain: Krishna Pandey.

Dream11 Team for Tigers XI vs Lions XI - Pondicherry Men’s T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Mathavan, Jashwanth Shreeram R, P Akash, J Karthikeyan, K Aravind, Krishna Pandey, Jullian Jacab, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Shishir HR, Kashyap Prudvi, S Jasvanth.

Captain: Shishir HR | Vice-captain: Paras Ratnaparkhe.

