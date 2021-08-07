TIG vs PAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 2021 Match 6

Tigers XI will take on Panthers XI in the sixth match of the Pondicherry T20 2021 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground on Saturday.

Both teams started their Pondicherry T20 2021 campaign with a win. While Tigers XI beat Lions XI comfortably by 33 runs, Panthers XI hunted down 152 with a ball to spare against Sharks XI.

TIG vs PAN Probable Playing 11 Today

Tigers XI: Neyan Kangayan, R Ragupathy, Aravind Raj R, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Anton Andrew Subikshan, B Prabu, Jullian Jacab, S Jasvanth, Siva Kumar, Madan Kumar, R Vijai

Panthers XI: Priyam Ashish, Damodaran Rohit, Ameer Zeeshan N, Iqlas Naha, Shivam Singh S, Jayaprakash Manikandan, S Santhosh Kumaran, George Samuel A, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Abin Mathew M, Bharat Bhushan Sharma

Match Details

TIG vs PAN, Match 6, Pondicherry T20 2021

Date and Time: August 7th 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground generally favors the batsmen. The average first-innings score at the venue after the first four Pondicherry T20 2021 games is about 160 runs. While the track has assisted the spinners a bit, the pacers have also found some movement with the new ball.

Today’s TIG vs PAN Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Aravind Raj R – The Tigers XI wicket-keeper bats in the top three and can make substantial contributions.

Batsmen

R Ragupathy – Ragupathy was superb in the first Pondicherry T20 game for the Tigers XI. He smashed 78 off 53 balls and set up the game for his side.

Ameer Zeeshan N – The Panthers XI no.3 looked in solid touch in their first match, scoring 56 and anchoring the run chase.

All-rounders

Iqlas Naha - Naha was magnificent with both the bat and ball in Panthers XI’s first Pondicherry T20 game. He scored 48 runs and picked up two wickets.

S Jasvanth – Jasvanth took 2/27 against Lions XI and can be backed to come good again. He can also be effective with the bat.

Bowlers

Siva Kumar – The Tigers XI bowler was outstanding in the first game as he returned with figures of 4/20.

Abin Mathew M – Mathew was consistent in the 2020 edition of the Pondicherry T20 and has started this season on a good note as well. He returned with figures of 4-1-16-2 against Sharks XI.

Top 5 best players to pick in TIG vs PAN Dream11 prediction team

Siva Kumar (TIG): 140 points

Iqlas Naha (PAN): 129 points

R Ragupathy (TIG): 123 points

Ameer Zeeshan N (PAN): 88 points

Abin Mathew M (PAN): 72 points

Important stats for TIG vs PAN Dream11 prediction team

Siva Kumar: 4 wickets; ER – 5.88

R Ragupathy: 78 runs; SR – 147

Iqlas Naha: 48 runs & 2 wickets; SR – 154 & ER – 6.33

Ameer Zeeshan N: 56 runs; SR – 130

TIG vs PAN Dream 11 Prediction (Pondicherry T20)

Dream11 Team 1 for Tigers XI vs Panthers XI - Pondicherry T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aravind Raj R, Neyan Kangayan, Ameer Zeeshan N, R Ragupathy, Iqlas Naha, S Jasvanth, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Jayaprakash Manikandan, Abin Mathew M, Siva Kumar, Jullian Jacab

Captain: Iqlas Naha. Vice-captain: S Jasvanth

Dream11 Team 2 for Tigers XI vs Panthers XI - Pondicherry T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aravind Raj R, Ameer Zeeshan N, B Prabu, R Ragupathy, Iqlas Naha, S Jasvanth, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Damodaran Rohit, Abin Mathew M, S Santhosh Kumaran, Siva Kumar

Captain: R Ragupathy. Vice-captain: Abin Mathew M

