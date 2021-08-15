TIG vs PAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 2021, Match 18

Tigers XI will lock horns with Panthers XI in match number 18 of the Pondicherry T20 2021 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on Sunday.

Tigers XI had an inconsistent start to their Pondicherry T20 campaign, but they have now won three games in a row, winning four matches overall. Meanwhile, Panthers XI are sitting pretty at the top of the Pondicherry T20 points table, having won all five of their matches so far.

TIG vs PAN Probable Playing 11 Today

Tigers XI: Neyan Kangayan, R Ragupathy (c), Arjun Ganesh, M Mathavan, J Karthikeyan, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Anton Andrew Subikshan, S Jasvanth, Siva Kumar, R Vijai, Vignesh E

Panthers XI: Priyam Ashish, Damodaran Rohit (c), Ameer Zeeshan N, Iqlas Naha, Jayaprakash Manikandan, George Samuel A, Tharun J, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Ashith Rajiv, S Santhosh Kumaran, Saie Sharan Y

Match Details

TIG vs PAN, Match 18, Pondicherry T20

Date and Time: August 15th 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The track at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground has been a good one to bat on. After the first 16 Pondicherry T20 games at the venue, the average first-innings score is around 149 runs.

Today’s TIG vs PAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Mathavan – Mathavan has batted only twice in the Pondicherry T20, but he has looked in good touch, with a strike rate of 173.33.

Batsmen

Arjun Ganesh – The left-handed Tigers XI batsman has been in sublime form, scoring 182 runs in three innings so far.

Ameer Zeeshan N – Zeeshan has been in top form with the bat in the Pondicherry T20. The Panthers XI no.3 batsman has amassed 195 runs in five innings so far.

All-rounders

Iqlas Naha – The seam-bowling all-rounder has picked up four wickets in Pondicherry T20. On the batting front, he has scored 92 runs at a strike rate of 117.94.

Paras Ratnaparkhe – Ratnaparkhe has chipped in nicely with both the bat and ball. He has accumulated 116 runs while also taking six wickets.

Bowlers

Bharat Bhushan Sharma – The Panthers XI bowler has picked up nine wickets from five games at an economy rate of 5.45.

Siva Kumar – Siva Kumar has taken 11 wickets from six games and will be the bowler to watch out for today.

Top 5 best players to pick in TIG vs PAN Dream11 Prediction Team

Paras Ratnaparkhe (TIG): 411 points

Siva Kumar (TIG): 391 points

Ameer Zeeshan N (PAN): 335 points

S Jasvanth (TIG): 314 points

Bharat Bhushan Sharma (PAN): 294 points

Important stats for TIG vs PAN Dream11 Prediction Team

Siva Kumar: 11 wickets; ER – 6.26

Paras Ratnaparkhe: 116 runs & 6 wickets; SR – 118.36 & ER – 6.29

Bharat Bhushan Sharma: 9 wickets; ER – 5.45

Ameer Zeeshan N: 195 runs; SR – 115.38

TIG vs PAN Dream 11 Prediction (Pondicherry T20)

Dream11 Team for Tigers XI vs Panthers XI - Pondicherry T20 2021 Match 18.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Mathavan, Arjun Ganesh, Ameer Zeeshan N, Priyam Ashish, Iqlas Naha, S Jasvanth, Damodaran Rohit, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, S Santhosh Kumaran, Siva Kumar

Captain: Paras Ratnaparkhe. Vice-captain: Ameer Zeeshan N

Dream11 Team for Tigers XI vs Panthers XI - Pondicherry T20 2021 Match 18.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: George Samuel A, Arjun Ganesh, Ameer Zeeshan N, J Karthikeyan, Iqlas Naha, S Jasvanth, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, R Vijai, Siva Kumar, Saie Sharan Y

Captain: Iqlas Naha. Vice-captain: Siva Kumar

Edited by Samya Majumdar