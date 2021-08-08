TIG vs TUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 2021 Match 8

Tigers XI will take on Tuskers XI in match number eight of the Pondicherry T20 2021 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground on Sunday.

Both teams lie at the bottom of the Pondicherry T20 points table. Tigers XI won their first game against Lions XI before going down against Panthers XI. Tuskers XI, meanwhile, have lost both their matches against Lions XI and Bulls XI.

TIG vs TUS Probable Playing 11 Today

Tigers XI: Neyan Kangayan, R Ragupathy (c), Aravind Raj R, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Anton Andrew Subikshan, Jullian Jacab, S Jasvanth, B Prabu, Siva Kumar, Madan Kumar, R Vijai

Tuskers XI: Yash Avinash Jadhav, K Aravind, Fabid Ahmed (c), Ankit Agarwal, Aleti Karthik Reddy, P Thamaraikannan, R Palani, Aravindaraj A, S Venkadesan, Sanjay Kansal R, S Rohan

Match Details

TIG vs TUS, Match 8, Pondicherry T20

Date and Time: August 8th 2021, 1.30 PM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The track at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground has been a good one to bat on. The average first-innings score in the Pondicherry T20 at the venue is around 159-160 runs. While the spinners have got some turn, the pacers have found some movement as well. More of the same can be expected from today's game.

Today’s TIG vs TUS Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Yash Avinash Jadhav – The Tuskers stumper has batted well in the Pondicherry T20, scoring 58 runs at a strike rate of 141.46.

Batsmen

R Ragupathy – The Tigers skipper may have failed in the last game, but he played a match-winning knock of 78 in the first match.

K Aravind – Aravind has accumulated 90 runs in two innings so far at a strike rate of 132.35.

All-rounders

Fabid Ahmed – Ahmed has chipped in nicely with both the bat and ball. He has scored 38 runs and has taken two wickets.

S Jasvanth – The Tigers all-rounder has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 5.85. He can also be handy with the bat.

Bowlers

Siva Kumar – The Tigers pacer has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 6.64.

Aravindaraj A – Aravindaraj has looked in decent form with the ball, taking two wickets in as many games.

Top 5 best players to pick in TIG vs TUS Dream11 prediction team

Siva Kumar (TIG): 147 points

Yash Avinash Jadhav (TUS): 140 points

K Aravind (TUS): 134 points

R Ragupathy (TIG): 128 points

Fabid Ahmed (TUS): 118 points

Important stats for TIG vs TUS Dream11 prediction team

R Ragupathy: 79 runs; SR – 138.59

Siva Kumar: 4 wickets; ER – 6.64

K Aravind: 90 runs; SR – 132.35

Fabid Ahmed: 38 runs & 2 wickets; SR – 105.55 & ER – 6.50

TIG vs TUS Dream 11 Prediction (Pondicherry T20)

Dream11 Team 1 for Tigers XI vs Tuskers XI - Pondicherry T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yash Avinash Jadhav, K Aravind, R Ragupathy, B Prabu, Neyan Kangayan, P Thamaraikannan, Fabid Ahmed, S Jasvanth, Aravindaraj A, Jullian Jacab, Siva Kumar

Captain: Fabid Ahmed. Vice-captain: S Jasvanth

Dream11 Team 2 for Tigers XI vs Tuskers XI - Pondicherry T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Yash Avinash Jadhav, Aravind Raj R, K Aravind, R Ragupathy, Neyan Kangayan, P Thamaraikannan, Fabid Ahmed, S Jasvanth, S Venkadesan, Siva Kumar, R Vijai

Captain: Siva Kumar. Vice-captain: K Aravind

Edited by Samya Majumdar