TIT v JAM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's West Indies ODD Match – February 24th, 2021

Trinidad and Tobago will take on Jamaica in the first semi-final of the Super50 Cup at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

Trinidad and Tobago are in red hot form this season. They have won all the five league phase matches and topped the table.

Jamaica managed to make it to the semis with just two wins. They registered a victory against Barbados by 51 runs. A half-century by Odean Smith and an excellent bowling performance by Andre McCarthy helped fetch the win. Jamaica will look to continue their winning momentum and lift the silverware.

Trinidad and Tobago defeated Guyana in their previous fixture. With the help of a 5-wicket haul by Imran Khan, Guyana were bowled out for 187. In response, Jason Mohammed and Darren Bravo scored half-centuries to guide T& T to a victory by six wickets.

With a place in the final at stake, an exciting contest is on the cards.

Squads to Choose from

Trinidad and Tobago

Kieron Pollard (Captain), Darren Bravo (Vice-Captain), Akeal Hosein, Imran Khan, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine, Kjorn Ottley, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran, Anderson Phillip, Denesh Ramdin, Ravi Rampaul, Jayden Seales, and Lendl Simmons.

Jamaica

Rovman Powell (Captain), Derval Green (Vice-Captain), Fabian Allen, Dennis Bulli, Sheldon Cottrell, Javel Glenn, Brandon King, Andre McCarthy, Jamie Merchant, Romaine Morris, Paul Palmer, Jeavor Royal, Odean Smith, Aldaine Thomas, and Oshane Thomas.

Predicted Playing XI

Jamaica

Aldaine Thomas, Romaine Morris, Brandon King, Andre McCarthy, Javel Glenn, Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Derval Green, Jamie Merchant, Jeavor Royal, Sheldon Cottrell.

Trinidad and Tobago

Evin Lewis, Kieron Pollard, Jason Mohammed, Darren Bravo, Denesh Ramdin, Imran Khan, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Rampaul, Jayden Seales, Khary Pierre.

Match Details

Match: Trinidad and Tobago vs Jamaica, Semi-Final 1

Date and Time: 24th February, 11 PM IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

Pitch Report

Batting first is the choice teams should go for on winning the toss. A total above 250 will be defendable on this surface. There is some spin on offer on this surface. Spinners from both sides will play a crucial role in deciding the outcome of the contest.

Super50 Cup Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

TIT v JAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Darren Bravo, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Andre McCarthy, Ravi Rampaul, Jayden Seales, Imran Khan, Sheldon Cottrell.

Captain: Andre McCarthy Vice-Captain: Rovman Powell

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Denesh Ramdin, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Darren Bravo, Rovman Powell, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Andre McCarthy, Ravi Rampaul, Sheldon Cottrell, Jeavor Royal.

Captain: Kieron Pollard Vice-Captain: Jason Mohammed