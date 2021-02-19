TIT v KTS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing11 Updates for Today's South African T20 Challenge Match – February 19th, 2021

The 2021 edition of the CSA T20 Challenge will see the Titans face the Knights at Kingsmead in Durban on Friday. Both teams will look to start their campaign on a winning note.

The Knights are the weaker side on paper as they hardly have any international or experienced players in their ranks.

The Titans, on the other hand, will head into today's CSA T20 Challenge fixture as clear favorites. They have the likes of Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Lungi Ngidi, and Tabraiz Shamsi in their squad.

The Titans, who are one of the favorites to win the CSA T20 Challenge, are expected to beat the Knights.

CSA T20 Challenge: Squads to choose from

Titans

Heinrich Klaasen (wk/c), Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Henry Davids, Grant Thomson, Chris Morris, Theunis de Bruyn, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Simon Harmer, Dayyaan Galiem, Sibonelo Makhanya, Okuhle Cele, Gregory Mahlokwana, Lizaad Williams

Knights

Advertisement

Jonathan Vandiar, Pite van Biljon (wk/c), Raynard van Tonder, Grant Mokoena, Matthew Kleinveldt, Andries Gous, Wandile Makwetu, Shaun von Berg, Ferisco Adams, Mbulelo Budaza, Patrick Kruger, Alfred Mothoa, Migael Pretorius, Gerald Coetzee, Jacques Snyman, Farhaan Behardien

Predicted Playing XIs

Titans

Heinrich Klaasen (wk/c), Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Henry Davids, Chris Morris, Theunis de Bruyn, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams

Knights

Jonathan Vandiar, Pite van Biljon (wk/c), Grant Mokoena, Matthew Kleinveldt, Andries Gous, Ferisco Adams, Mbulelo Budaza, Patrick Kruger, Migael Pretorius, Gerald Coetzee, Farhaan Behardien.

Match Details

Match: Titans vs Knights, Match 1

Date & Time: 19th February, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

Pitch Report

The conditions will be suitable for the pacers and we can expect them to excel. Spinners might struggle a bit, but the pitch could play in their favor as the game progresses.

Batsmen will struggle to make runs on this surface, with bowlers likely to play a major role in the match.

TIT v KTS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

TIT v KTS Dream11 Team Prediction - CSA T20 Challenge

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Heinrich Klaasen, Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Theunis De Bruyn, Raynard Van Tonder, Chris Morris, Farhan Behardien, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Shaun Von Berg and Mbulelo Budaza.

Advertisement

Captain: Chris Morris Vice-captain: Dean Elgar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Heinrich Klaasen, Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Henry Davids, Raynard Van Tonder, Chris Morris, Farhan Behardien, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Simon Harmer and Patrick Kruger.

Captain: Lungi Ngidi Vice-captain: Aiden Markram