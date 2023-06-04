Titans vs Avengers - Dream11 Prediction - Siechem Pondicherry T10 2023

Titans will take on Avengers in the second semi-final of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 2023 at the CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry on Sunday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the TIT vs AVE Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Both teams have been in good form in this tournament. Titans ended up second after the league stages. They had a win-loss record of 9-5 and before they lost their last league encounter, they won four games in a row. Meanwhile, Avengers are not in the best of forms in the recent past. They’ve lost three out of their last five fixtures but overall, they had eight wins and six losses.

TIT vs AVE, Match Details

The second semi-final match of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 2023 between Titans and Avengers will be played on June 4th 2023 at CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry. The game is set to take place at 11:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TIT vs AVE

Date & Time: June 4th 2023, 11:45 AM IST

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The track at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry has been in good one to bat on. Teams have got big scores consistently and some of them have been chased down as well. The pacers have had some success at this ground.

TIT vs AVE Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Titans: L, W, W, W, W

Avengers: W, L, L, W, L

TIT vs AVE Probable Playing 11 today

Titans Team News

No major injury concerns.

Titans Probable Playing XI: Karthiraja-U, S Manikandan, B Surendar (c), Kushal Prajapat, K Ramesh, B Kumar Sunil (wk), Vikas Gupta, R Mukesh, Megaraajan Ponnurangam, Mariyappan P, Yogesh Kaushik

Avengers Team News

No major injury concerns.

Avengers Probable Playing XI: R Pravin (wk), Mohan Doss R, Hari Prasad A, Rajesh R, N Thennavan (c), Vijay Rajaram, D-Yesu Raju, Dharani Kumar, Malladi Subrahmanyam Sarma, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Prateesh Saraswat

Today’s TIT vs AVE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mohan Doss R (14 matches, 272 runs)

Mohan Doss R has been in good touch with the bat. The Avengers top-order batters has made 272 runs at an average of 24.73 and a strike-rate of 152.81.

Top Batter Pick

Kushal Prajapat (14 matches, 60 runs, 5 wickets)

Kushal Prajapat can contribute decently with both bat and ball. He has chipped in with five wickets and he has made 60 runs at a strike-rate of 115.38.

Top All-rounder Pick

Lawrence Jawaharraj (13 matches, 17 wickets)

Lawrence Jawaharraj has been in good form with the ball. He has picked up 17 wickets in 13 games and he has an economy rate of 8.83 in this tournament. He can be useful with the bat as well.

Top Bowler Pick

Mariyappan P (14 matches, 19 wickets)

Mariyappan P is in brilliant bowling form and is the leading wicket-taker. He has returned with 19 wickets from 14 games and he has an economy rate of 9.35. He has a bowling strike-rate of 8.47.

TIT vs AVE match captain and vice-captain choices

B Surendar (13 matches, 321 runs, 13 wickets)

B Surendar has had a massive all-round impact in this tournament. The Titans all-rounder has scored 321 runs at a strike-rate of 162.12. He has hit 25 sixes and as many fours. His off-spin has resulted in 13 scalps.

S Manikandan (14 innings, 341 runs, 3 wickets)

S Manikandan is third on the list of leading run-getters in this competition. He has amassed 341 runs at a strike-rate of 209.20 with 37 sixes and 20 fours. He has taken three wickets with the ball.

5 Must-picks with player stats for TIT vs AVE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats B Surendar 321 runs & 13 wickets in 13 matches S Manikandan 341 runs & 3 wickets in 14 matches Lawrence Jawaharraj 17 wickets in 13 matches Mariyappan P 19 wickets in 14 matches Mohan Doss R 272 runs in 14 matches

TIT vs AVE match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of B Surendar, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Hari Prasad A, Mariyappan P and S Manikandan will be the ones to watch out for.

TIT vs AVE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Titans vs Avengers - Siechem Pondicherry T10 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Mohan Doss R, R Pravin

Batters: Kushal Prajapat, Karthiraja-U

All-rounders: B Surendar (c), Lawrence Jawaharraj, Hari Prasad A, S Manikandan

Bowlers: Mariyappan P, Yogesh Kaushik, D-Yesu Raju

TIT vs AVE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Titans vs Avengers - Siechem Pondicherry T10 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Mohan Doss R (vc), R Pravin

Batters: Kushal Prajapat

All-rounders: B Surendar, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Hari Prasad A, S Manikandan, N Thennavan, Vikas Gupta

Bowlers: Mariyappan P (c), Yogesh Kaushik

