TIT vs CHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, Match 2

Titans (TIT) will take on Challenger (CHA) in the second match of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara on Thursday.

Led by their amazing batting unit, the Titans will hope to go deep in the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022. Challenger also have some quality players like Dhruv N Patel and Jay Chavda in their ranks. Both teams will want to start their Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 campaigns on a winning note.

TIT vs CHA Probable Playing 11 Today

TIT XI

Aditya Menon, Sukrit Pandey, Tasmay Bedade, Anil Trivedi, Roshan Vasava, Lakshyajeeo Padhiyar, Nisarg Patel, Sanjay Vishwakarma, Shailendra Yadav, Dev Patel, Lakshit Toksiya

CHA XI

Aayush Rai, Abhijit Kumar, Dhruv N Patel, Rajveer Jadhav, Riyaz Diwan, Yatharth Gunchala, Jay Chavda, Jainil Bhatt, Keyur Kale, Pratik Ghodadara, Jaypal Chad

Match Details

TIT vs CHA, Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, Match 2

Date and Time: 6th January, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Alembic Ground, Vadodara

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara is likely to be a decent one to bat on, both pacers and spinners could find some help off the surface.

Today’s TIT vs CHA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Menon could prove to be an effective wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy side. He is decent with the bat and is also safe behind the stumps.

Batters

S Pandey will hope to provide his team with a strong start at the top of the order. He’s also handy with the ball. Pandey has scored 3385 runs at an average of 40.3 in addition to taking 86 wickets.

Dhruv N Patel also has a terrific record on the local circuit. His destructive batting style makes him an important asset for his team. Patel has amassed 2943 runs in 87 matches at an average of 38.22.

All-rounder

J Chavda is a fantastic all-rounder who can help you fetch some vital fantasy points. He has scored 698 runs and picked up 87 wickets in 42 matches.

Bowler

K Kale is intense and competitive with the ball and likely to lead his team’s bowling unit.

Top 5 best players to pick in TIT vs CHA Dream11 prediction team

J Chavda (CHA)

N Patel (TIT)

S Pandey (TIT)

K Kale (CHA)

A Kumar (CHA)

Important stats for TIT vs CHA Dream11 prediction team

J Chavda: 698 runs and 87 wickets

Dhruv N Patel: 2943 runs and 31 wickets

S Pandey: 3385 runs and 86 wickets

T Bedade: 1378 runs and 9 wickets

TIT vs CHA Dream11 Prediction Today (Baroda T20 Challenge 2022)

TIT vs CHA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Baroda T20 Challenge 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Menon, A Kumar, A Trivedi, D N Patel, S Pandey, T Bedade, J Chavda, N Patel, K Kale, P Ghodadara, S Yadav

Captain: J Chavda. Vice-captain: Dhruv N Patel.

TIT vs CHA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Baroda T20 Challenge 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Menon, A Trivedi, D N Patel, S Pandey, T Bedade, J Chavda, L Padhiyar, N Patel, K Kale, P Ghodadara, S Yadav

Captain: L Padhiyar. Vice-captain: S Pandey.

Edited by Samya Majumdar