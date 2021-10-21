TIT vs DOL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Cup 2021, Semi Final 1

The Titans will take on the Dolphins in the first semi-final of the CSA T20 Cup 2021 at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on Thursday (October 21).

The Titans finished second in Pool B after winning two of their three matches this season. Meanwhile, the Dolphins finished at the top of Pool C after winning all of their group stage games. While the Dolphins are unbeaten in the competition, the Titans are on a three-match winning run. The sides will be facing each other for the first time this season.

TIT vs DOL Probable Playing 11 Today

Titans XI

Gihahn Cloete (wk), Neil Brand, Dayyaan Galiem, Sibonelo Makhanya, Donavon Ferreira, Ayabulela Gqamane, Corbin Bosch, Aaron Phangiso (c), Okuhle Cele, Simon Harmer, Theunis De Bruyn.

Dolphins XI

Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen (wk), Marques Ackerman (c), Bryce Parsons, Khaya Zondo, Jason Smith, Ruan de Swardt, Daryn Dupavillon, Thando Ntini, Odirile Modimokoane, Ottniel Baartman.

Match Details

Match: Titans vs Dolphins, CSA T20 Cup 2021, Semi Final 1.

Date and Time: 21st October, 2021, 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Diamond Oval is batting friendly and the batters will enjoy their time on this surface. Spinners are expected to be crucial in the middle overs while the pace bowlers will find some assistance towards the latter stages of the match. The average first innings score here is above 170.

Today’s TIT vs DOL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

G Cloete is a phenomenal choice for the wicket-keeper batter slot and he has been in good form in recent games.

Batters

S Erwee is among the best batsmen in the league. Erwee has scored 1376 runs from 65 T20 matches at an average of 24.14 and has also picked up six wickets. He has scored 94 runs in the tournament so far.

All-rounders

J Smith is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He scored 60 runs and picked up a wicket in the last game. Smith could prove to be an excellent captaincy choice for your TIT vs DOL Dream11 Fantasy side.

Bowlers

D Dupavillon has brought a lot of pace and power with his spells in this tournament and will be expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. He has scalped nine wickets in four matches, including a sensational four-wicket-haul in the previous game.

Top 5 best players to pick in TIT vs DOL Dream11 prediction team

D Dupavillon (DOL) – 381 points

O Baartman (DOL) – 237 points

J Smith (DOL) – 231 points

A Phangiso (TIT) – 206 points

D Ferreira (TIT) – 198 points

Important stats for TIT vs DOL Dream11 prediction team

D Dupavillon: 9 wickets

O Baartman: 7 wickets

J Smith: 105 runs and 3 wickets

A Phangiso: 6 wickets

S Erwee: 94 runs

TIT vs DOL Dream11 Prediction Today

TIT vs DOL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: G Cloete, D Ferreira, S Erwee, K Petersen, J Smith, B Parsons, D Galiem, C Bosch, D Dupavillon, O Baartman, A Phangiso.

Captain: D Dupavillon | Vice-Captain: J Smith.

TIT vs DOL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: G Cloete, D Ferreira, S Erwee, K Petersen, J Smith, B Parsons, D Galiem, D Dupavillon, O Baartman, A Phangiso, O Cele.

Captain: S Erwee | Vice-Captain: O Baartman.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra