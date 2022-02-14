TIT vs DOL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Challenge, Match 13

Titans will take on Dolphins in the 13th match of the CSA T20 Challenge at the St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Monday, February 14.

Both teams have won three matches apiece, and are currently third and fourth respectively in the points table. Tiger's bowlers bowled brilliantly in their last match, defending their modest total successfully, so Dolphins will need to be wary.

TIT vs DOL Probable Playing XIs

TIT XI

Quinton de Cock (wk), Dewald Brevis, Theunis de Bruyn (c), Heinrich Klaasen, Sibonelo Makhanya, Donavon Ferreira, Ayabulela Gqamane, Junior Dala, Aaron Phangiso, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi.

DOL XI

Bryce Parsons, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Khaya Zondo, David Miller, Jason Smith, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ruan de Swardt, Prenelan Subrayen (c), Daryn Dupavillon, Thando Ntini, Ottniel Baartman.

Match Details

Match: Titans vs Warriors, CSA T20 Challenge 2022, Match 13.

Date and Time: February 14, 2022; 01:30 PM IST.

Venue: St George's Park, Port Elizabeth.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the St George's Park is a balanced one, with early movement expected for pacers. Anything above 160 runs could be a par score on this track.

.

Today's TIT vs DOL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Quinton de Kock: De Kock is a quality wicketkeeper-batter who can play big innings. He has scored 77 runs at an average of 25.66 in three innings this tournament, including a fifty.

Batters

Jason Smith: Smith is an aggressive middle-order batter. He has scored 45 runs, and has picked up six wickets in three games in the tournament so far. That makes Smith a must-have in your TIT vs DOL Dream11 Fantasy team.

All-rounders

Donavon Ferreira: Ferreira can fetch you valuable points with both bat and ball in the upcoming game. He has scored 99 runs, and has one wicket in three games in the tournament. That makes him a valuable pick in your TIT vs DOL Dream11 Fantasy team.

Bowlers

Aaron Phangiso: Phangiso is a genuine wicket-taker for his team. He has picked up five wickets in his last three games this tournament at an average of 12.8. He could prove to be an effective pick for your Dream11 Fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in TIT vs DOL Dream11 prediction team

Khaya Zondo (DOL): 88 points.

Dewald Brevis (TIT): 39 points.

Andile Phehlukwayo (DOL): 100 points.

Key stats for TIT vs DOL Dream11 prediction team

Aaron Phangiso - Five wickets in three games; bowling average: 12.8.

David Miller - 101 runs in three games; batting average: 50.5.

Grant Roelofsen - 111 runs in three games; batting average: 37.

Heinrich Klaasen - 79 runs in three games; batting average: 79.

TIT vs DOL Dream11 Prediction

TIT vs DOL Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Cock, Grant Roelofsen, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Theunis de Bruyn, Jason Smith, Donavon Ferreira, Ruan de Swardt, Aaron Phangiso, Andile Phehlukwayo, Junior Dala.

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: David Miller.

TIT vs DOL Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Grant Roelofsen, David Miller, Theunis de Bruyn, Jason Smith, Prenelan Subrayen, Donavon Ferreira, Ruan de Swardt, Dewald Brevis, Aaron Phangiso, Andile Phehlukwayo, Junior Dala.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Donavon Ferreira. Vice-captain: Grant Roelofsen.

Edited by Bhargav