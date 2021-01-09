TIT vs DOL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's South Africa ODD Pool A Match – Jan 09, 2021

It’s the start of the 50-over domestic season in South Africa, as the Momentum One Day Cup (ODD) 2021 gets underway. Titans square off against Dolphins in the ODD tournament opener at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

Titans will be looking to start afresh after a pretty indifferent last season in the 50-over ODD. They won just four games and finished second from bottom in the points table in the ODD 2020.

This season, the Tittans have a pretty good side with the likes of Theunis de Bruyn, Diego Rosier and skipper Grant Thomson. Their bowling attack looks a lot stronger, and they have good depth as well. Kyle Abbott returns to the fray in the South African domestic circuit, and he will aid the likes of Tabraiz Shamsi, Junior Dala and Thando Ntini.

On the other hand, Dolphins were excellent in the ODD last season. They won seven and lost three of their ten league games in last season’s ODD Cup. In fact, out of those three losses, two of them came at the back end of the season.

Coming back to this ODD game, Dolphins have a solid batting lineup which comprises of the likes of Marques Ackerman, David Miller and Khaya Zondo. However, it is the all-rounders who might make the difference; the Dolphins have a slew of them in Andile Phehlukwayo, Senuran Muthusamy and Robbie Frylinck.

ODD: Squads to choose from

Titans: Grant Thomson (c), Henry Davids, Neil Brand, Theunis de Bruyn, Matthew Arnold, Diego Rosier, Lizaad Williams, Rubin Hermann (wk), Kyle Abbott, Dayyaan Galiem, Sibonelo Makhanya, Tabraiz Shamsi, Junior Dala, Okuhle Cele, Gregory Mahlokwana, Thando Ntini.

Dolphins: Prenelan Subrayen (c), Marques Ackerman, David Miller, Mangaliso Mosehle (wk), Michael Erlank, Ruan de Swardt, Senuran Muthusamy, Khaya Zondo, Robbie Frylinck, Grant Roelofsen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keith Dudgeon, Eathan Bosch, Ottniel Baartman, Kerwin Mungroo, Andile Simelane.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Titans: Henry Davids, Rubin Hermann (wk), Grant Thomson (c), Theunis de Bruyn, Neil Brand, Diego Rosier, Dayyaan Galiem, Kyle Abbott, Tabraiz Shamsi, Junior Dala, Thando Ntini.

Dolphins: Grant Roelofsen, Marques Ackerman, Khaya Zondo, David Miller, Mangaliso Mosehle (wk), Andile Phehlukwayo, Senuran Muthusamy, Robbie Frylinck, Eathan Bosch, Prenelan Subrayen (c), Kerwin Mungroo.

Match Details

Match: Titans vs Dolphins

Date: January 9th 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom is likely to be a sporting one. The fast bowlers will most probably find some assistance early on, and the new ball is expected to move around. However, the batsmen will enjoy the bounce, and the ball might come on to the bat nicely. 270-280 might be a par score in this ODD game.

South Africa ODD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (TIT vs DOL)

Dream11 Team for Titans vs Dolphins - South Africa ODD.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Grant Roelofsen, Theunis de Bruyn, Diego Rosier, David Miller, Dayyaan Galiem, Senuran Muthusamy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Robbie Frylinck, Kyle Abbott, Tabraiz Shamsi, Thando Ntini.

Captain: Robbie Frylinck. Vice-captain: Grant Roelofsen.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rubin Hermann, Henry Davids, Khaya Zondo, David Miller, Grant Thomson, Andile Phehlukwayo, Prenelan Subrayen, Robbie Frylinck, Junior Dala, Kerwin Mungroo, Kyle Abbott.

Captain: Andile Phehlukwayo. Vice-captain: David Miller.