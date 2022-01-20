TIT vs GLA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, Match 30

The Titans will take on the Gladiators in the 30th match of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 on Thursday. The Alembic Ground in Vadodara will host this contest.

The Titans have been fantastic in the competition so far. They have won eight of their nine games and are on top of the table. They defeated Fighter by 19 runs in the previous match. Titans’ batters were on song and their bowling unit managed to defend the total.

Meanwhile, the Gladiators have won seven of their nine matches and are the second best team in the competition. They are the only side to have defeated the Titans so far and will be heading into this game with plenty of confidence.

TIT vs GLA Probable Playing 11 Today

TIT XI

Lakshyajeet Padhiyar, Dev Patel, Harsh Desai, Aditya Menon (wk), Sukrit Pandey (c), Anil Trivedi, Bhaskar Tungare, Tasmay Bedade, Sanjay Vishwakarma, Lakshit Toksiya, Nisarg Patel.

GLA XI

Vijay Halai, Amit Passi, Shlok Desai, Shubham Jadhav (wk), Manav Bedekar, Kinit Patel, Shalin Shah, Rachesh Tandel, Malhar Ghewariya (c), Sachin Jha, Harshil Prajapati.

Match Details

Match: TIT vs GLA, Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, Match 30.

Date and Time: 20th January, 2022, 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: Alembic Ground, Vadodara.

Pitch Report

The bowlers are expected to have the upper hand on this surface as they have mostly dominated games so far. That trend looks set to continue in this game as well. The 150-run mark is expected to be par once again.

Today’s TIT vs GLA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Passi could prove to be an effective wicket-keeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He can contribute runs on a consistent basis.

Batters

S Jadhav will hope to provide a strong start at the top of the order for his side. He is the top-scorer in the tournament at the moment and is brimming with confidence. Jadhav has scored 373 runs in nine games at an average of 46.63 and a strike rate of over 130.

H Desai is a valuable player to have. He has amassed 155 runs in seven games and has also managed to pick up eight wickets at an economy rate of 7.22.

All-rounders

S Pandey has scored 273 runs in nine matches at an average of 34.13 and a strike rate of 124.66. Pandey is also the highest wicket-taker for his side, and has collected 17 wickets at a fantastic economy rate of 6.62. Having him as your Dream11 fantasy team captain is a no-brainer!

M Ghewariya is the leading wicket-taker for the Gladiators with 17 wickets from nine matches. He has bowled with an economy rate of 6.08.

Bowlers

L Toksiya is intense and competitive with the ball. He’s likely to lead his team’s bowling unit.

Top 5 best players to pick in TIT vs GLA Dream11 prediction team

S Pandey (TIT) – 926 points.

M Ghewariya (GLA) – 697 points.

S Jadhav (GLA) – 620 points.

S Desai (GLA) – 548 points.

H Desai (TIT) – 448 points.

Important stats for TIT vs GLA Dream11 prediction team

S Pandey: 273 runs and 17 wickets.

M Ghewariya: 17 wickets.

S Jadhav: 373 runs.

S Desai: 115 runs and 11 wickets.

H Desai: 155 runs and 8 wickets.

TIT vs GLA Dream11 Prediction Today

TIT vs GLA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Passi, S Jadhav, H Desai, L Padhiyar, S Pandey, M Ghewariya, S Desai, S Vishwakarma, L Toksiya, D Patel, V Halai.

Captain: S Pandey | Vice-Captain: M Ghewariya.

TIT vs GLA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Passi, S Jadhav, H Desai, L Padhiyar, K Patel, S Pandey, M Ghewariya, S Desai, L Toksiya, D Patel, V Halai.

Captain: H Desai | Vice-Captain: S Desai.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra