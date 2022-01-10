TIT vs GLA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, Match 9

Titans will take on Gladiators in the ninth match of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara on Monday.

Titans and Gladiators are the only two teams who are yet to lose a game in the competition so far. Titans got the better of Fighter in their last match. After scoring 155, they bowled out the opposition for just 94.

Gladiators, meanwhile, are second in the points table with two wins from as many games. They too, beat Fighter in their last game, winning by four runs.

TIT vs GLA Probable Playing XIs

TIT XI

Lakshyajeet Padhiyar, Dev Patel, Roshan Vasava, Aditya Menon (wk), Tasmay Bedade, Sukrit Pandey (c), Sanjay Vishwakarma, Anil Trivedi, Nisarg Patel, Bhaskar Tungare, Lakshit Toksiya.

GLA XI

Shlok Desai, Vijay Halai, Amit Passi, Shubham Jadhav (wk), Manav Bedekar, Malhar Ghewariya (c), Kinit Patel, Shalin Shah, Rachesh Tandel, Sachin Jha, Harshil Prajapati.

Match Details

Game: TIT vs GLA, Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, Match 9.

Date and Time: 10th January, 2022; 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Alembic Ground, Vadodara.

Pitch Report

Bowlers are expected to have the upper hand on this surface. Bowlers have mostly dominated games so far, and that trend is expected to continue in this game. The 150-run mark could be a par-score once again.

Today’s TIT vs GLA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Menon could prove to be an effective wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy team. He can score runs consistently.

Batters

A Trivedi will hope to provide his team strong starts at the top of the order. He has scored 86 runs in three games thus far in the tournament at a strike rate of 136.51. He has also picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 5.89.

Meanwhile, K Patel has accumulated 62 runs in two games at a strike rate of 124. He’s also capable of taking wickets, and has struck once already.

All-rounders

S Pandey is the top-scorer for Titans in this edition of the competition. He has scored 96 runs in three games at an average of 32.

Pandey is also the highest wicket-taker in the tournament, collecting eight wickets at a fabulous economy rate of 3.83. Having him as your Dream11 fantasy team captain is a no-brainer.

Meanwhile, M Ghewariya is the leading wicket-taker for Gladiators, with four wickets in two games. He has bowled with an economy rate of 4.88.

Bowlers

L Tokasiya is intense and competitive with the ball. He’s likely to lead his team’s bowling unit. He has picked up six wickets in the tournament so far.

Five best players to pick in TIT vs GLA Dream11 prediction team

S Pandey (TIT) – 405 points,

A Trivedi (TIT) – 238 points,

L Toksiya (TIT) – 196 points,

K Patel (GLA) – 136 points,

M Ghewariya (GLA) – 126 points.

Key stats for TIT vs GLA Dream11 prediction team

S Pandey: 96 runs and 8 wickets.

A Trivedi: 86 runs and 4 wickets.

L Toksiya: 6 wickets.

K Patel: 62 runs and 1 wicket.

M Ghewariya: 4 wickets.

TIT vs GLA Dream11 Prediction Today

TIT vs GLA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Menon, A Trivedi, K Patel, L Padhiyar, S Pandey, S Vishwakarma, M Ghewariya, S Desai, L Toksiya, D Patel, S Shah.

Captain: S Pandey. Vice-Captain: A Trivedi.

TIT vs GLA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Menon, A Passi, A Trivedi, K Patel, R Tandel, S Pandey, S Vishwakarma, M Ghewariya, L Toksiya, D Patel, S Shah.

Captain: L Toksiya. Vice-Captain: M Ghewariya.

Edited by Bhargav