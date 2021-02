TIT vs HL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's CSA T20 Challenge Match - Feb 22nd, 2021

Match 8 of the CSA T20 Challenge will see the Titans face the Imperial Lions at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on Monday.

The Titans started their campaign on a high with a win against the Knights, who were bowled out for 116 runs after choosing to bat first. The Titans chased it down with ease and won the game by seven wickets.

Their opponents, Imperial Lions, also won their opening game beating Warriors by four wickets and four balls to spare. Both teams are well-matched, with not much to separate them on paper. Fans can expect a good game of cricket in Durban.

CSA T20 Challenge: Squads to choose from

Titans

Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Henry Davids, Grant Thomson, Chris Morris, Theunis de Bruyn, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Simon Harmer, Dayyaan Galiem, Sibonelo Makhanya, Okuhle Cele, Gregory Mahlokwana, Lizaad Williams

Imperial Lions

Temba Bavuma, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Delano Potgieter, Beuran Hendricks, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Bjorn Fortuin, Ryan Rickelton, Sisanda Magala, Malusi Siboto, Eldred Hawken, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Aaron Phangiso, Ruan Haanbroek

Predicted Playing XIs

Titans

Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Sibonelo Makhanya, Chris Morris, Theunis de Bruyn, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dayyaan Galiem, Lizaad Williams

Imperial Lions

Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Wiaan Mulder, Delano Potgieter, Dwaine Pretorius, Aaron Phangiso, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks.

Match Details

Match: Momentum Multiply Titans vs Imperial Lions - Match 8

Date: 22nd February 2021, at 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa

Pitch Report

A competitive track awaits the two sides. While there isn't much turn for the spinners the pacers will get some good bounce on the track. Both teams would ideally look to chase upon winning the toss.

TIT vs HL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

TIT vs HL Dream11 team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ryan Rickelton, Heinrich Klaasen, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Dean Elgar, Sibonelo Makhanya, Chris Morris, Dayyaan Galiem, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Junior Dala

Captain: Chris Morris Vice-captain: Kagiso Rabada

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Dean Elgar, Sibonelo Makhanya, Chris Morris, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks

Captain: Rassie van der Dussen Vice-captain: Lungi Ngidi