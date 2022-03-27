TIT vs KTS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for South African One-Day Cup, Match 18

The 18th match of the South African One-Day Cup 2022 has the Titans (TIT) taking on the Knights (KTS) at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday.

The Titans have been the team to beat in the competition with three wins in as many games. Despite their big guns Lungi Ngidi and Quinton de Kock being unavailable, the Titans' depth showed in their win over the Warriors. However, they face a stern test in the form of the Knights, who head into the game on the back of a fine win over Western Province. With both teams keen to continue their winning form, a cracking game beckons in Centurion.

TIT vs KTS Probable Playing 11 Today

TIT XI

Gihahn Cloete, Neil Brand, Jiveshan Pillay, Donovon Ferreira, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Sibonelo Makhanya (c), Ayabulela Gqamane, Corbin Bosch, Lizaad Williams, Junior Dala and Aaron Phangiso

KTS XI

Matthew Kleinveldt, Jacques Synman, Raynard von Tonder, Rilee Rossouw, Pite van Biljon (c), Patrick Kruger, Gerald Coetzee, Mangaliso Mosehle (wk), Ruan Terblanche, Alfred Mothoa and Mbulelo Budaza

Match Details

TIT vs KTS, South Africa One-Cup 2022, Match 18

Date and Time: 27th March 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons at SuperSport Park with some help on offer for the pacers. There is extra bounce on offer for the fast bowlers, keeping the batters on their toes early on. As the match progresses, the spinners might come into play with some turn available. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s TIT vs KTS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen has been in brilliant form for the Titans, scoring over 150 runs in the middle order. His experience has held him in good stead. Given his knack for scoring quick runs down the order, Klaasen is a good option to have in your Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Rilee Rossouw: Although Rilee Rossouw has been in fine form over the last year or so, he hasn't been able to get going for the Knights in the South African One-Day Cup 2022. The southpaw is a good player of both spin and pace. With the conditions also being favorable for batting, Rossouw is a good addition to your TIT vs KTS Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Jacques Synman: Jacques Synman has been the Knights' go-to player with 145 runs at the top of the order. However, Synman has reveled with the ball, picking up three wickets at an economy of just 3.46. With Synman in fine form, he is a must-have in your TIT vs KTS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Lizaad Williams: Lizaad Williams put in a fine performance with the ball as the Titans edged out the Warriors earlier in the week. Williams' swing-bowling ability will be key once again and given the variations he possesses in the death overs, he is a good addition to your TIT bs KTS Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in TIT vs KTS Dream11 prediction team

Jacques Synman (KTS) - 327 points

Gerald Coetzee (KTS) - 269 points

Heinrich Klaasen (TIT) - 270 points

Important stats for TIT vs KTS Dream11 prediction team

Heinrich Klaasen - 188 runs in 3 matches in this tournament, Average: 62.67

Raynard van Tonder - 157 runs in 4 matches in this tournament, Average: 39.25

Lizaad Williams - 6 wickets in 3 matches in this tournament, Average: 16.33

TIT vs KTS Dream11 Prediction Today (South African One-Day Cup 2022)

TIT vs KTS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P van Biljon, H Klaasen, R Rossouw, G Cloete, R van Tonder, R Terblanche, N Brand, J Synman, L Williams, J Dala and G Coetzee.

Captain: R Rossouw. Vice-captain: H Klaasen.

TIT vs KTS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P van Biljon, H Klaasen, R Rossouw, G Cloete, M Kleinveldt, R Terblanche, D Ferreira, J Synman, L Williams, A Phangiso and G Coetzee.

Captain: G Cloete. Vice-captain: R Rossouw.

Edited by Samya Majumdar