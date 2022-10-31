Titans vs Knights - Dream11 Prediction

The Titans will take on the Knights in match number 25 of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022-23 at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Monday.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the TIT vs KTS Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

The Titans are in fabulous form in this tournament. They are sitting pretty at the top of the points table. They have won five out of their six matches. The Knights, on the other hand, are yet to lose a game. They have encountered three washouts and they have won their other two fixtures. They are currently fourth on the points table.

TIT vs KTS, Match Details

The 25th match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022-23 between Titans and Knights will be played on October 31, 2022 at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. The game is set to take place at 6 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: TIT vs KTS

Date & Time: October 31, 2022, 6 PM IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Pitch Report

The track at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom has been a good one to bat on. Teams have made scores in excess of 150-160 and they have been chased successfully as well. More of the same can be expected from this game.

Matches won by teams batting first: 10

Matches won by teams bowling first: 10

TIT vs KTS Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Titans: W, L, W, W, W

Knights: NR, W, NR, W, NR

TIT vs KTS Probable Playing 11 today

Titans Team News

No major injury concerns.

Titans Probable Playing XI: Dewald Brevis, Jiveshan Pillay, Theunis de Bruyn, Sibonelo Makhanya (c), Neil Brand, Musawenkosi Twala (wk), Dayyaan Galiem, Ayabulela Gqamane, Simon Harmer, Junior Dala, Aaron Phangiso

Knights Team News

No major injury concerns.

Knights Probable Playing XI: Gihahn Cloete (wk), Jacques Snyman, Raynard van Tonder, Aubrey Swanepoel (c), Patrick Kruger, Pite van Biljon, Orapeleng Motlhoaring, Gerald Coetzee, Migael Pretorius, Mbulelo Budaza, Mbongiseni Mhlanga

Today’s TIT vs KTS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Gihahn Cloete (5 matches, 117 runs)

Gihahn Cloete has contributed well with the bat. The Knights wicket-keeper batter has scored 117 runs at a strike-rate of 115.84. He has taken eight catches and one stumping.

Top Batter Pick

Jiveshan Pillay (5 innings, 131 runs)

Jiveshan Pillay seems to be in good touch with the bat. He has accumulated 131 runs in five outings with the bat and has a strike-rate of 107.37.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jacques Snyman (4 matches, 108 runs, 3 wickets)

Jacques Snyman has been effective with both bat and ball. He has aggregated 108 runs while striking at 171.42. With the ball, he has three wickets to his name and has an economy of 4.33.

Top Bowler Pick

Junior Dala (6 matches, 10 wickets)

Junior Dala is in excellent form with the ball. He has taken 10 scalps from six outings and has an economy rate of 7.00.

TIT vs KTS match captain and vice-captain choices

Dewald Brevis (6 matches, 154 runs, 5 wickets)

Dewald Brevis is in top form with both bat and ball. He has amassed 154 runs at a strike-rate of 136.28 and has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 6.28.

Aubrey Swanepoel (3 innings, 42 runs, 8 wickets)

Aubrey Swanepoel has been superb with the ball in this competition. The off-spinning all-rounder has picked up eight wickets at an economy of 7.50. He has chipped in with 42 runs while striking at 113.51.

5 Must-picks with player stats for TIT vs KTS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Dewald Brevis 154 runs & 5 wickets in 6 matches Aubrey Swanepoel 42 runs & 8 wickets in 3 innings Jacques Snyman 108 runs & 3 wickets in 4 matches Junior Dala 10 wickets in 6 matches Gerald Coetzee 8 wickets in 3 innings

TIT vs KTS match expert tips

Both teams have quality and reputed names in their ranks. All-rounders and bowlers from both sides have performed really well. Thus, the likes of Dewald Brevis, Jacques Snyman, Aubrey Swanepoel, Gerald Coetzee and Junior Dala might be the ones to watch out for.

TIT vs KTS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Titans vs Knights - CSA T20 Challenge 2022-23.

Wicket-keeper: Gihahn Cloete

Batters: Raynard van Tonder, Theunis de Bruyn, Jiveshan Pillay, Dewald Brevis

All-rounders: Jacques Snyman, Aubrey Swanepoel, Neil Brand

Bowlers: Gerald Coetzee, Aaron Phangiso, Junior Dala

TIT vs KTS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Titans vs Knights - CSA T20 Challenge 2022-23.

Wicket-keeper: Gihahn Cloete

Batters: Raynard van Tonder, Sibonelo Makhanya, Jiveshan Pillay, Dewald Brevis

All-rounders: Jacques Snyman, Aubrey Swanepoel

Bowlers: Gerald Coetzee, Ayabulela Gqamane, Junior Dala, Simon Harmer

