TIT vs KTS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Momentum One Day Cup 2021 Match – January 15th, 2021

Titans will take on Knights in the fifth match of the Momentum One Day Cup 2021.

Both the sides have begun their Momentum One Day Cup campaigns with a loss. Titans suffered a defeat against Dolphins by 76 runs, mustering only 196 runs in response to Dolphins’ 272.

Knights, on the other hand, also lost to the Dolphins, doing so by 53 runs, in their Momentum One Day Cup tournament opener.

Momentum One Day Cup: Squads to choose from

Titans

Grant Thomson (C), Dayyaan Galiem, Neil Brand, Rubin Hermann (WK), Tabraiz Shamsi, Theunis de Bruyn, Junior Dala, Thando Ntini, Kyle Abbott, Sibonela Makhanya, Diego Rosier, Okuhle Cele, Lizaad Williams, Matthew Arnold, Imran Manack, Henry Davids, Gregory Mahlokwana.

Knights

Pite van Biljon (c), Wandile Makwetu (wk), Andries Gous, Farhaan Behardien, Mbulelo Budaza, Ferisco Adams, Patrick Botha, Shaun von Berg, Patrick Kruger, Jacques Synman, Kagiso Mohale, Raynard van Tonder, Grant Mokoena, Alfred Mothoa, Duan Jansen, Pheko Moletsane, Matthew Kleinveldt, Jonathan Vandiar, Migael Pretorius, Sean Whitehead.

Predicted Playing-11s

Titans

Grant Thomson (C), Dayyaan Galiem, Neil Brand, Rubin Hermann (WK), Tabraiz Shamsi, Theunis de Bruyn, Junior Dala, Thando Ntini, Kyle Abbott, Sibonela Makhanya, Diego Rosier.

Knights

Pite van Biljon (c), Wandile Makwetu (wk), Andries Gous, Farhaan Behardien, Mbulelo Budaza, Ferisco Adams, Patrick Botha, Shaun von Berg, Patrick Kruger, Jacques Synman, Kagiso Mohale.

Match Details

Match: Titans vs Knights, Match 5

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Date and Time: 15th January, 2021, 1:30 PM IST.

Pitch Report

In the last few Momentum One Day Cup matches played at this ground, the pitch has helped the batsmen more than the bowlers. However, the weather forecast doesn’t look too promising for this Momentum One Day Cup game, and it has been raining here for the last few matches. So, bowling first could be a pretty wise option.

TIT vs KTS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Momentum One Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Andries Gous, Jacques Snyman, Farhaan Behardien, Theunis de Bruyn, Ferisco Adams, Dayyaan Galiem, Patrick Kruger, Grant Thomson, Thando Ntini, Shaun von Berg, Kyle Abbott.

Captain: Jacques Snyman. Vice-Captain: Dayyaan Galiem.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Andries Gous, Jacques Snyman, Farhaan Behardien, Theunis de Bruyn, Ferisco Adams, Patrick Kruger, Grant Thomson, Thando Ntini, Shaun von Berg, Kyle Abbott, Junior Dala.

Captain: Ferisco Adams. Vice-Captain: Thando Ntini.