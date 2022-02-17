TIT vs LIO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Challenge 2022, Match 17

The Titans (TIT) will take on the Lions (LIO) in the 17th match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022 at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Thursday.

The Titans started their CSA T20 Challenge journey with a loss before recording three wins on the bounce. They are second in the points table. The Lions, meanwhile, are third from bottom with one win and three losses.

TIT vs LIO Probable Playing 11 today

Titans: Quinton de Kock (wk), Dewald Brevis, Theunis de Bruyn (c), Heinrich Klaasen, Sibonelo Makhanya, Donavon Ferreira, Ayabulela Gqamane, Junior Dala, Aaron Phangiso, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi

Lions: Joshua Richards, Reeza Hendricks, Shane Dadswell, Mitchell Van Buuren, Dominic Hendricks, Ruan Haasbroek (wk), Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Malusi Siboto (c), Ayavuya Myoli, Codi Yusuf

Match Details

TIT vs LIO, Match 17, CSA T20 Challenge 2022

Date & Time: February 17th 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth has been a good one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big totals at the venue. Another good batting surface is likely to be in store for today's game.

Today’s TIT vs LIO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Quinton de Kock has looked in good touch with the bat, scoring 103 runs in four innings. He is also extremely safe behind the stumps.

Batter

Shane Dadswell has accumulated 115 runs at a strike rate of 132.18 in the CSA T20 Challenge 2022.

All-rounder

Sisanda Magala has been superb with the both bat and ball. He has scored 86 runs and picked up five wickets.

Bowler

Junior Dala has picked up six wickets in three CSA T20 Challenge 2022 games so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in TIT vs LIO Dream11 Prediction Team

Sisanda Magala (LIO): 276 points

Junior Dala (TIT): 229 points

Quinton de Kock (TIT): 191 points

Shane Dadswell (LIO): 166 points

Dewald Brevis (TIT): 105 points

Important stats for TIT vs LIO Dream11 Prediction Team

Sisanda Magala: 86 runs & 5 wickets

Bjorn Fortuin: 4 wickets

Junior Dala: 6 wickets

Quinton de Kock: 103 runs

TIT vs LIO Dream11 Prediction (CSA T20 Challenge 2022)

Dream11 Team for Titans vs Lions - CSA T20 Challenge 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Theunis de Bruyn, Shane Dadswell, Ayabulela Gqamane, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Dewald Brevis, Tabraiz Shamsi, Junior Dala, Codi Yusuf.

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: Sisanda Magala.

Dream11 Team for Titans vs Lions - CSA T20 Challenge 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Shane Dadswell, Mitchell Van Buuren, Ayabulela Gqamane, Sisanda Magala, Dewald Brevis, Aaron Phangiso, Junior Dala, Codi Yusuf

Captain: Sisanda Magala. Vice-captain: Junior Dala.

Edited by Samya Majumdar