TIT vs LIO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Challenge 2022, Match 17

The Titans (TIT) will take on the Lions (LIO) in the 17th match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022 at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Thursday.
The Titans started their CSA T20 Challenge journey with a loss before recording three wins on the bounce. They are second in the points table. The Lions, meanwhile, are third from bottom with one win and three losses.
TIT vs LIO Probable Playing 11 today
Titans: Quinton de Kock (wk), Dewald Brevis, Theunis de Bruyn (c), Heinrich Klaasen, Sibonelo Makhanya, Donavon Ferreira, Ayabulela Gqamane, Junior Dala, Aaron Phangiso, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi
Lions: Joshua Richards, Reeza Hendricks, Shane Dadswell, Mitchell Van Buuren, Dominic Hendricks, Ruan Haasbroek (wk), Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Malusi Siboto (c), Ayavuya Myoli, Codi Yusuf
Match Details
TIT vs LIO, Match 17, CSA T20 Challenge 2022
Date & Time: February 17th 2022, 1:30 PM IST
Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth
Pitch Report
The 22-yard surface at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth has been a good one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big totals at the venue. Another good batting surface is likely to be in store for today's game.
Today’s TIT vs LIO Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Quinton de Kock has looked in good touch with the bat, scoring 103 runs in four innings. He is also extremely safe behind the stumps.
Batter
Shane Dadswell has accumulated 115 runs at a strike rate of 132.18 in the CSA T20 Challenge 2022.
All-rounder
Sisanda Magala has been superb with the both bat and ball. He has scored 86 runs and picked up five wickets.
Bowler
Junior Dala has picked up six wickets in three CSA T20 Challenge 2022 games so far.
Top 5 best players to pick in TIT vs LIO Dream11 Prediction Team
Sisanda Magala (LIO): 276 points
Junior Dala (TIT): 229 points
Quinton de Kock (TIT): 191 points
Shane Dadswell (LIO): 166 points
Dewald Brevis (TIT): 105 points
Important stats for TIT vs LIO Dream11 Prediction Team
Sisanda Magala: 86 runs & 5 wickets
Bjorn Fortuin: 4 wickets
Junior Dala: 6 wickets
Quinton de Kock: 103 runs
TIT vs LIO Dream11 Prediction (CSA T20 Challenge 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Theunis de Bruyn, Shane Dadswell, Ayabulela Gqamane, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Dewald Brevis, Tabraiz Shamsi, Junior Dala, Codi Yusuf.
Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: Sisanda Magala.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Shane Dadswell, Mitchell Van Buuren, Ayabulela Gqamane, Sisanda Magala, Dewald Brevis, Aaron Phangiso, Junior Dala, Codi Yusuf
Captain: Sisanda Magala. Vice-captain: Junior Dala.