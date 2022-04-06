TIT vs LIO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for South African One-Day Cup, Final

The final of the South African One-Day Cup will see the Titans (TIT) lock horns with Lions (LIO) at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

The Titans have been the team to beat in the competition despite missing a plethora of stars due to national commitments and the Indian Premier League (IPL). The likes of Heinrich Klaasen and Neil Brand have put in fine performances to lead the Titans to the final. However, they face a strong Lions side who have hit their strides in recent weeks. With perhaps the strongest bowling attack in the competition, the Lions will fancy a win over the Titans. With both teams having their eyes set on the trophy, a cracking game beckons in Centurion.

TIT vs LIO Probable Playing 11 Today

TIT XI

Gihahn Cloete, Theunis de Bruyn, Dean Elgar, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Neil Brand, Sibonelo Makhanya (c), Corbin Bosch, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams, Aaron Phangiso and Ayabulela Gqamane.

LIO XI

Joshua Richards, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Temba Bavuma, Reeza Hendricks, Dominic Hendricks (c), Mitchell van Buuren, Wiaan Mulder, Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magala, Malusi Siboto and Duanne Olivier.

Match Details

TIT vs LIO, South Africa One-Cup 2022, Final

Date and Time: 6th April 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, a relatively high-scoring fixture beckons at SuperSport Park. The pacers might not get much swing early on, with the batters likely to enjoy the bounce off the surface. A change of pace and hitting hard lengths will be the way to go for the bowlers, with the pitch possibly slowing down as the match progresses. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams preferring to bat first upon winning the toss.

Today’s TIT vs LIO Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen has been a revelation in the South African One-Day Cup this season, scoring 414 runs at a strike rate of 114.05. He is a good player of pace and spin, with his ability to shift gears at the time of need serving him well. While Rickelton is a decent option too, Klaasen should be a good addition to your TIT vs LIO Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Reeza Hendricks: Reeza Hendricks hasn't really fired for the Lions in the tournament. However, he is one of the better batters going around with some experience to fall back on. With Hendricks also likely to chip in with a few overs, he is one to watch out for in the final.

All-rounder

Neil Brand: Neil Brand has been the surprise package for the Titans, coming up with brilliant performances with both the bat and ball. Brand some provides much-needed balance and depth to the Titans side. With the conditions also serving him well, he is a decent option in your TIT vs LIO Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Bjorn Fortuin: Bjorn Fortuin has been impressive for the Lions, picking up wickets on a consistent basis in the middle overs. The left-armer is also a decent bet with the bat, which should hold him in good stead ahead of the summit clash. Although the Titans have a decent middle order, Fortuin could be backed to take a wicket or two.

Top 3 best players to pick in TIT vs LIO Dream11 prediction team

Neil Brand (TIT) - 652 points

Sisanda Magala (LIO) - 484 points

Heinrich Klaasen (TIT) - 616 points

Important stats for TIT vs LIO Dream11 prediction team

Heinrich Klaasen - 414 runs in 7 matches in this tournament, Average: 69.00

Bjorn Fortuin - 10 wickets in 6 matches in this tournament, Average: 19.30

Sisanda Magala - 21 wickets in 6 matches in this tournament, Average: 12.81

TIT vs LIO Dream11 Prediction Today (South African One-Day Cup 2022)

TIT vs LIO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Klaasen, D Elgar, R Hendricks, D Hendricks, S Magala, W Mulder, N Brand, L Williams, M Siboto, T Shamsi and B Fortuin.

Captain: N Brand. Vice-captain: R Hendricks.

TIT vs LIO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Rickelton, T de Bruyn, R Hendricks, S Makhanya, S Magala, W Mulder, N Brand, L Williams, C Bosch, T Shamsi and B Fortuin.

Captain: R Hendricks. Vice-captain: T de Bruyn.