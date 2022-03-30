TIT vs NWD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for South African One-Day Cup, Match 22

The 22nd match of the CSA One-Day Tournament 2022 will see the Titans (TIT) lock horns with North West (NWD) at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

The Titans have been the team to beat in the competition with four wins in as many games so far. The likes of Heinrich Klaasen and Neil Brand have come up with brilliant performances to hand the Titans the top-spot in the points table. However, they face a decent North West side who aren't far off from the Titans with three wins in four completed games. But against a side that boast international experience, North West will start as the underdogs. With valuable points up for grabs, a cracking game beckons in Centurion.

TIT vs NWD Probable Playing 11 Today

TIT XI

Gihahn Cloete, Neil Brand, Theunis de Bruyn, Donovon Ferreira, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Sibonelo Makhanya (c), Ayabulela Gqamane, Corbin Bosch, Samuel Ruwisi, Junior Dala and Aaron Phangiso

NWD XI

Lesego Senokwane, Wesley Marshall, Shaylen Pillay, Chris Britz, Senuran Muthusamy, Delano Potgieter, Khanya Cotani (wk), Nono Pongolo (c), Duan Jansen, Eldred Hawken and Caleb Seleka

Match Details

TIT vs NWD, South Africa One-Cup 2022, Match 22

Date and Time: 30th March 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two sides at SuperSport Park despite there being some help on offer for the pacers. While the new ball should do a bit for the pacers, they will ideally revert to a change of pace and hit hard lengths as the match progresses. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss. 270 should be par at the venue, with dew likely to play a part in the second innings.

Today’s TIT vs NWD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen was the star of the show for the Titans in their previous game, scoring a big hundred in the middle order. Klaasen has been in good form and given his comfort against both pace and spin, he is a must-have in your TIT vs NWD Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Wesley Marshall: Wesley Marshall is a destructive batter who relies on his ability to hit boundaries. He has been in decent form for North West, scoring quick runs in the top order. With the conditions suiting his style of batting, Marshall is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Senuran Muthusamy: Senuran Muthusamy is an experienced campaigner who can hold his own with both the bat and ball. The North West all-rounder has shown glimpses of his ability in the tournament, but is due for a big performance. Given the balance he provides to the side, Muthusamy is a good addition to your TIT vs NWD Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Junior Dala: Junior Dala, who has been on the fringes of the national team for the last few years, hasn't hit the ground running this season. However, Dala has the skill-set to excel at the venue, with his batting prowess also adding value to his case for inclusion in your TIT vs NWD Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in TIT vs NWD Dream11 prediction team

Neil Brand (TIT) - 260 points

Senuran Muthusamy (NWD) - 308 points

Heinrich Klaasen (TIT) - 462 points

Important stats for TIT vs NWD Dream11 prediction team

Heinrich Klaasen - 341 runs in 4 matches in this tournament, Average: 85.25

Nono Pongolo - 6 wickets in 4 matches in this tournament, Average: 20.50

Corbin Bosch - 6 wickets in 3 matches in this tournament, Average: 23.17

TIT vs NWD Dream11 Prediction Today (South African One-Day Cup 2022)

TIT vs NWD Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Klaasen, G Cloete, T de Bruyn, W Marshall, S Muthusamy, D Potgieter, N Brand, C Bosch, N Pongolo, J Dala and D Jansen.

Captain: G Cloete. Vice-captain: S Muthusamy.

TIT vs NWD Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Klaasen, G Cloete, S Makhanya, W Marshall, S Muthusamy, D Potgieter, N Brand, C Bosch, N Pongolo, A Phangiso and C Seleka.

Captain: S Muthusamy. Vice-captain: N Brand.

