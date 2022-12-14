TIT vs PEL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Barbados T10 2022, Match 19

The Titans (TIT) will take on the Pelicans (PEL) in the 19th match of the Barbados T10 2022 at the Three Ws Oval in Barbados, Cave Hill on Wednesday, December 14. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the TIT vs PEL Dream11 prediction.

Neither team have had a great run in the tournament so far. The Titans are reeling at the bottom of the points table with a win-loss record of 1-5. The Pelicans, on the other hand, have fared slightly better. They have two wins and four losses from six games.

TIT vs PEL Match Details, Barbados T10 2022

The 19th match of the Barbados T10 2022 between the Titans and the Pelicans will be played on December 14 at Three Ws Oval in Barbados, Cave Hill. The game is set to take place at 9:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TIT vs PEL, Match 19, Barbados T10 2022

Date & Time: December 14th 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Three Ws Oval, Barbados, Cave Hill

Live Streaming: Fancode

TIT vs PEL Pitch Report

The pitch at the Three Ws Oval in Barbados, Cave Hill, has been a good one to bat on, with teams having regularly racked up big scores here. Sides batting first have won more games at the venue.

TIT vs PEL Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Titans: L, L, L, L, W

Pelicans: L, L, L, W, W

TIT vs PEL Probable Playing 11 today

Titans team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Titans Probable Playing XI: Rivaldo Clarke (wk), Rashad Armstrong, Zachary McCaskie, Kyle Hope, Rashawn Worrell, Nyeem Young, Nathan Sealy, Ramon Simmonds, Chaim Holder, Kalvin Marcus, Shamar Marshall.

Pelicans team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Pelicans Probable Playing XI: Shian Brathwaite (wk), Odain McCatty, Antonio Morris, Joshua Drakes, Akeem Jordan, Ravendra Persaud, Tremaine Dowrich, Damario Goodman, Jamar Ifil, Aaron Daley, Jaden Edmund.

Today’s TIT vs PEL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Shian Brathwaite (6 matches, 95 runs)

Shian Brathwaite has been in decent touch with the bat. He has mustered 95 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 139.71.

Top Batter Pick

Rashawn Worrell (6 matches, 114 runs)

Rashawn Worrell has accumulated 114 runs in six Barbados T10 2022 outings at a strike rate of 140.74.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ravendra Persaud (6 matches, 138 runs)

Ravendra Persaud has aggregated 138 runs at an average of 46 and a strike rate of 184 with the aid of12 sixes.

Top Bowler Pick

Ramon Simmonds (6 matches, 5 wickets)

Ramon Simmonds has been in good form with the ball. He has taken five wickets from six Barbados T10 2022 games at an economy rate of 6.83.

TIT vs PEL match captain and vice-captain choices

Akeem Jordan (6 matches, 29 runs, 10 wickets)

Akeem Jordan is currently the leading wicket-taker in the Barbados T10 2022 with 10 wickets at an economy rate of 7.50. He has also chipped in with 29 runs at a strike rate of 161.11.

Nyeem Young (6 matches, 56 runs, 5 wickets)

Nyeem Young has been effective with both the bat and ball. The seam-bowling all-rounder has taken five scalps and scored 56 runs at a strike rate of 169.70.

5 Must-picks with player stats for TIT vs PEL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Akeem Jordan 29 runs & 10 wickets in 6 matches Nyeem Young 56 runs & 5 wickets in 6 matches Ravendra Persaud 138 runs in 6 matches Ramon Simmonds 5 wickets in 6 matches Shian Brathwaite 95 runs in 6 matches

TIT vs PEL match expert tips

Top-order batters and all-rounders will be key in the game. The likes of Nyeem Young, Akeem Jordan, and Ravendra Persaud will be the ones to watch out for in the TIT vs PEL game.

TIT vs PEL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

TIT vs PEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Rivaldo Clarke, Shian Brathwaite

Batters: Zachary McCaskie, Odain McCatty, Rashawn Worrell

All-rounders: Nyeem Young (vc), Akeem Jordan (c), Ravendra Persaud

Bowlers: Ramon Simmonds, Chaim Holder, Jamar Ifil

TIT vs PEL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

TIT vs PEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Shian Brathwaite

Batters: Kyle Hope, Odain McCatty, Rashawn Worrell (vc)

All-rounders: Nyeem Young, Akeem Jordan, Ravendra Persaud (c), Joshua Drakes

Bowlers: Ramon Simmonds, Aaron Daley, Kalvin Marcus

