TIT vs PEL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report Barbados T10, Match 3

Titans will take on Pelicans in the third game of the Barbados T10 at the Three Ws Oval, Cave Hill, Barbados, Cave Hill on Tuesday (December 6). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the TIT vs PEL Dream11 fantasy prediction.

Titans lost their opening game against Settlers by 12 runs and are fifth in the points table. Meanwhile, Pelicans will be playing their first game of the tournament will hope to start their campaign on a winning note.

TIT vs PEL Match Details

The third gameof the Barbados T10 will be played on December 6 at the Three Ws Oval, Cave Hill, Barbados, Cave Hill at 9:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section here.

TIT vs PEL, Barbados T10, Match 3

Date and Time: December 6, 2022; 9:30 pm IST

Venue: Three Ws Oval, Cave Hill, Barbados, Cave Hill

TIT vs PEL Pitch Report

The track at the Three Ws Oval Ground is a balanced one, where batters get full value for their shots. Pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score here being 80.

Last 2 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 80

Average second innings score: 70

TIT vs PEL Form Guide (Last match)

Titans: L

Pelicans: NA

TIT vs PEL probable playing XIs for today’s match

TIT Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

TIT Probable Playing XI

Zachary McCaskie, Kyle Hope(c), Shomari Davis, Rashawn Worrell, Rivaldo Clarke(wk), Chaim Holder, Ramon Simmonds, Kalvin Marcus, Nyeem Young, Nathan Sealy, Shamar Marshall

PEL Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

PEL Probable Playing XI

Shian Brathwaite, Dale Richards, Jonathan Drakes, Joshua Morris, Joshua Bishop, Akeem Jordan, Ravendra Persaud, Matthew Forde, Joshua Drakes, Tremaine Dowrich, Jaden Edmund.

TIT vs PEL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Rivaldo Clarke (1 match, 21 runs, Strike Rate: 161.54)

He scored 21 runs in the opening game at a strike rate of 161.54. He can also help you fetch some valuable points from behind the stumps.

Top Batter pick

Zachary McCaskie (1 match, 31 runs, Strike Rate: 140.91)

McCaskie performed well with the bat in the opening game, scoring 31 runs at a strike rate of 140.91. He's a fabulous batter who can single-handedly change the course of games.

Top All-rounder pick

Nyeem Young (1 matches, 4 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 133.33, Economy Rate: 6.50)

Young is a bowling all-rounder who can also contribute with the willow in the middle order. He picked up one wicket in the opening game at an economy rate of 6.50.

Top Bowler pick

Ramon Simmonds (1 match, 1 wicket, Economy Rate: 2.50)

Simmonds can keep things tight and pick wickets at regular interval. He scalped one wicket in the first game at an economy rate of 2.50.

TIT vs PEL match captain and vice-captain choices

Nyeem Young

Young picked up a wicket in the first game at an economy rate of 6.50. He can prove to be a fruitful captaincy pick.

Akeem Jordan

Jordan is a quality all-rounder who can help you fetch healthy points with both bat and ball.

Five Must-picks with players stats for TIT vs PEL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Ramon Simmonds 1 wicket in 1 match

Zachary McCaskie 31 runs in 1 match

Nyeem Young 1 wicket in 1 match

Rivaldo Clarke 21 runs in 1 match

Kyle Hope 5 runs in 1 match

TIT vs PEL match expert tips

Ramon Simmonds looked promising with the ball in the opening game and could be given the responsibility of hunting a few crucial scalps.

Ramon Simmonds looked promising with the ball in the opening game and could be given the responsibility of hunting a few crucial scalps.

TIT vs PEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 3, Head-to-Head League

TIT vs PEL Dream11 Prediction - Barbados T10

TIT vs PEL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Rivaldo Clarke

Batters: Dale Richards, Kyle Hope, Zachary McCaskie

All-rounders: Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop, Akeem Jordan, Rashawn Worrell

Bowlers: Ramon Simmonds, Jaden Edmund, Chaim Holder

TIT vs PEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 3, Grand League

TIT vs PEL Dream11 Prediction - Barbados T10

TIT vs PEL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Dale Richards

Batters: Shomari Davis, Zachary McCaskie, Dale Richards

All-rounders: Nathan Sealy, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop, Akeem Jordan

Bowlers: Ramon Simmonds, Jaden Edmund, Chaim Holder.

