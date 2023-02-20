TIT vs ROC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA Four-Day Series Division 1, Match 28

The 28th match of the CSA Four-Day Series Division 1 will see the Titans (TIT) squaring off against the Rocks (ROC) at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Monday, February 20. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the TIT vs ROC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Rocks have won none of their last four matches. The Titans, on the other hand, have won two of their last three games of the tournament.

The Rocks will give it their all to win the match, but the Titans are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

TIT vs ROC Match Details

The 28th match of the CSA Four-Day Series Division 1 will be played on February 20 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TIT vs ROC, Match 28

Date and Time: February 20, 2023, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

TIT vs ROC Form Guide

TIT - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

ROC - Won 0 of their last 4 matches

TIT vs ROC Probable Playing XI

TIT Playing XI

No injury updates

Dewald Brevis, Jiveshan Pillay, Theunis de Bruyn ©, Musa Twala (wk), Neil Brand, Donavon Ferreira, Dayyaan Galiem, Ayabulela Gqamane, Simon Harmer, Junior Dala, Aaron Phangiso

ROC Playing XI

No injury updates

Janneman Malan, Leus du Plooy, Valentine Kitime, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Farhaan Behardien, Michael Copeland, Ferisco Adams ©, Hardus Viljoen, Bamanye Xenxe, Shaun von Berg, Imran Manack

TIT vs ROC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

C Fortuin

C Fortuin is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. H Klaasen is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

J Malan

D Elgar and J Malan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. T De Bruyn played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Von Berg

N Brand and S Von Berg are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. D Galiem is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Harmer

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Xenxe and S Harmer. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Cloete is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

TIT vs ROC match captain and vice-captain choices

J Malan

J Malan will bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs in the match, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He smashed 82 runs and took one wicket in the last match.

S Von Berg

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Von Berg as he will bat in the middle order and also complete bowl crucial overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 71 runs in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for TIT vs ROC, Match 28

S Von Berg

J Malan

B Xenxe

A Cloete

C Fortuin

Titans vs Rocks Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Titans vs Rocks Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: C Fortuin

Batters: J Malan, T De Bruyn, D Elgar, D Brevis, R Terblanche

All-rounders: S Von Berg

Bowlers: B Xenxe, A Cloete, S Harmer, H Viljoen

Titans vs Rocks Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: C Fortuin, H Klaasen

Batters: J Malan, T De Bruyn, D Elgar, D Brevis

All-rounders: S Von Berg

Bowlers: B Xenxe, A Cloete, S Harmer, J Dala

