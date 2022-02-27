TIT vs ROC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Challenge 2021/22, Final

The Titans will take on the Rocks in the final of the CSA T20 Challenge at the St. George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

The Titans are arriving in this game after defeating the Dolphins in the first semi-final by six wickets. Tabraiz Shamsi was the pick of the bowlers, as the Dolphins could only muster 93 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs.

Meanwhile, the Rocks defeated Western Province by seven wickets in the second semi-final. They got to the target of 119 in just 18.1 overs, thanks to a 100-run stand between Pieter Malan and Janneman Malan.

TIT vs ROC Probable Playing 11 Today

TIT XI

Theunis de Bruyn (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Dewald Brevis, Heinrich Klaasen, Sibonelo Makhanya, Donavon Ferreira, Ayabulela Gqamane, Junior Dala, Aaron Phangiso, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi

ROC XI

Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan (c), Clyde Fortuin (wk), Michael Copeland, Ferisco Adams, Christiaan Jonker, Shaun von Berg, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima, Ziyaad Abrahams, Valentine Kitime

Match Details

TIT vs ROC, CSA T20 Challenge, Final

Date and Time: 27th February, 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

Pitch Report

The pitch has slowed down considerably given that the entire tournament has been played here. Batters might struggle once again and this could also prove to be a low-scoring contest.

Today’s TIT vs ROC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Quinton de Kock is one of the most experienced batters in South African cricket. The left-handed opener is difficult to stop once he gets going and is also brilliant behind the stumps. De Kock has scored 202 runs so far this season.

Batters

Pieter Malan is the highest scorer in the competition. In eight matches, he has scored four half-centuries as well. Malan has amassed 297 runs at an average of 42.42 and was great in the semi-final as well.

All-rounders

Shaun von Berg has been destructive with the ball in hand. He has scalped 11 wickets so far already and will be eying a few more.

Dewald Brevis is one of the greatest talents in the world and took the Under-19 World Cup by storm. Brevis has continued on a strong note here and has scored 140 runs while taking four wickets.

Bowlers

Tabraiz Shamsi arrives into the game after being named the player of the match in the semi-final. He picked up three wickets in four overs and conceded only 15 runs. Shamsi has scalped 10 wickets in eight games at an average of 22.70 and an economy rate of 7.09.

Top 5 best players to pick in TIT vs ROC Dream11 prediction team

Pieter Malan (ROC) – 493 points

Quinton de Kock (TIT) – 392 points

Shaun von Berg (ROC) – 384 points

Junior Dala (TIT) – 363 points

Ziyaad Abrahams (ROC) – 362 points

Important stats for TIT vs ROC Dream11 prediction team

Pieter Malan: 297 runs

Quinton de Kock: 202 runs

Shaun von Berg: 11 wickets

Tabraiz Shamsi: 10 wickets

Dewald Brevis: 140 runs and 4 wickets

TIT vs ROC Dream11 Prediction Today

TIT vs ROC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Clyde Fortuin, Pieter Malan, Janneman Malan, Theunis de Bruyn, Donavon Ferreira, Shaun von Berg, Dewald Brevis, Junio Dala, Ziyaad Abrahams, Tabraiz Shamsi

Captain: Quinton de Kock, Vice-Captain: Pieter Malan

TIT vs ROC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Clyde Fortuin, Pieter Malan, Theunis de Bruyn, Donavon Ferreira, Ferisco Adams, Shaun von Berg, Dewald Brevis, Aaron Phangiso, Ziyaad Abrahams, Tabraiz Shamsi

Captain: Shaun von Berg, Vice-Captain: Tabraiz Shamsi

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava