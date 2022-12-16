TIT vs SET Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Barbados T10, Match 24

Titans will lock horns with Settlers in the 24th match (TIT vs SET) of the Barbados T10 at the Three Ws Oval in Bridgetown on December 16. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about TIT vs SET Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Titans have won only one out of their eight matches and are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last game against Pelicans by three wickets. Settlers, on the other hand, are the table toppers with four wins from their seven matches. Their last game against Voyagers ended in a draw.

TIT vs SET Match Details

The 24th match of Barbados T10 will be played at the Three Ws Oval in Bridgetown on December 16. The match is set to take place at 7:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TIT vs SET, Barbados T10, Match 24

Date and Time: 16th December 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Three Ws Oval, Bridgetown

TIT vs SET Pitch Report

The track at the Three Ws Oval is a balanced one where the batters can score big once they get set. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. All of the last five matches played here have been won by the chasing teams.

Last 5 Matches (Barbados T10)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 108

Average second innings score: 97

TIT vs SET Form Guide (Barbados T10)

TIT: L-L-L-L-L

SET: W-D-NR-W-W

TIT vs SET probable playing 11s for today’s match

TIT Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

TIT Probable Playing 11

Rivaldo Clarke, Kyle Hope, Zachary McCaskie, Rashawn Worrell, Ashley Nurse, Nyeem Young, Nathan Sealy, Ramon Simmonds, Chaim Holder, Kalvin Marcus, Shamar Marshall

SET Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SET Probable Playing 11

Tauron Gibson, Kevin Stoute, Kevin Wickham, Athelbert Brathwait, Zidane Clarke, Kadeem Alleyne, Gavin Moriah, Alston Bobb, Jomel Warrican, Shakkae Marshall, Michael Agard

TIT vs SET Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rivaldo Clarke (8 matches, 90 runs, Strike Rate: 136.36)

Clarke has smashed 90 runs in eight matches. He can also help you fetch some crucial points from behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Rashawn Worrell (8 matches, 159 runs, and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 135.90 and Economy Rate: 11.60)

Worrell, though placed in the batter’s section, has been providing assistance with the ball as well. He has amassed 159 runs while scalping three wickets in eight matches.

Top All-rounder Pick

Kadeem Alleyne (6 matches, 157 runs, and 5 wickets, Strike Rate: 253.23 and Economy Rate: 9.67)

Alleyne could be a crucial pick due to his consistent all-round performances. He has scored 157 runs while picking up five wickets in six matches.

Top Bowler Pick

Chaim Holder (8 matches, 6 wickets, Economy Rate: 10.60)

Holder is a quality bowler who can provide regular breakthroughs. He has picked up six wickets in eight games at an economy rate of 10.60

TIT vs SET match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Nyeem Young

Young is one of his team's most promising prospects and is well-known for his ability to put on a great show with the bat. He has scored 91 runs while taking five wickets in eight matches.

Kadeem Alleyne

Kadeem has scored 157 runs while picking up five wickets in six matches. He could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy spot in your fantasy team.

5 Must-pick players with stats for TIT vs SET Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Rivaldo Clarke - 90 runs in 8 matches

Rashawn Worrell - 159 runs and 3 wickets in 8 matches

Kadeem Alleyne - 157 runs and 5 wickets in 6 matches

Chaim Holder - 6 wickets in 8 matches

Nyeem Young - 91 runs and 5 wickets in 8 matches

TIT vs SET match expert tips

Kadeem Alleyne could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and the ball.

TIT vs SET Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 24, Head-to-Head League

TIT vs SET Dream11 Prediction - Barbados T10

Wicketkeeper: Rivaldo Clarke

Batters: Zachary McCaskie, Rashawn Worrell, Kevin Stoute, Kevin Wickham

All-rounders: Nyeem Young, Kadeem Alleyne, Alston Bobb

Bowlers: Jomel Warrican, Ramon Simmonds, Chaim Holder

TIT vs SET Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 24, Grand League

TIT vs SET Dream11 Prediction - Barbados T10

Wicketkeeper: Rivaldo Clarke

Batters: Zachary McCaskie, Rashawn Worrell, Kevin Stoute, Athelbert Brathwaite

All-rounders: Nyeem Young, Kadeem Alleyne

Bowlers: Jomel Warrican, Ramon Simmonds, Shakkae Marshall, Kalvin Marcus

