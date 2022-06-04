TIT vs SMA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T10 2022, Match 47

The Titans (TIT) will take on the Smashers (SMA) in the 47th match of the Pondicherry T10 2022 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on Saturday, 4 June.

The Titans have endured a poor Pondicherry T10 2022 campaign so far. With just three wins from 12 matches, they are reeling at the bottom of the points table. The Smashers, meanwhile, have fared much better and boast a win-loss record of 6-5. They are currently fourth in the standings.

TIT vs SMA Probable Playing 11 today

Titans: Siddharth Naidu (wk), George Samuel A, Jayaprakash Manikandan, Ameer Zeeshan N, LV Arjun, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Jay Pandey, Tharun J, R Vijai, Abin Mathew M, Mariyappan P.

Smashers: M Mathavan (wk & c), Akshay Jain S, Mohit Mittan, Abhilash Kulkarni, R Adithya Reddy, Rishi Raut, Karthik B Nair, Mohammed Shafeequddin, Vijay Rajaram, Sivakumar Subramani, Vishal Khokhar.

Match Details

TIT vs SMA, Match 47, Pondicherry T10 2022

Date & Time: June 4th 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The track at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry is generally a good one to bat on. Another high-scoring game is likely yo be on the cards today.

Today’s TIT vs SMA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Siddharth Naidu has been batting well in the Pondicherry T10 2022, having accumulated 199 runs at a strike rate of 144.20.

Batter

Mohit Mittan is currently the tournament's second-highest run-getter with 344 runs at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 166.18.

All-rounder

R Adithya Reddy has been extremely effective with both the bat and ball in the Pondicherry T10 2022. He has mustered 154 runs and taken nine wickets.

Bowler

Akshay Jain S is currently the leading wicket-taker in the competition, having returned with 17 scalps at an economy of 7.43.

Top 5 best players to pick in TIT vs SMA Dream11 Prediction Team

Mohit Mittan (SMA): 687 points

Akshay Jain S (SMA): 643 points

Jay Pandey (TIT): 547 points

R Adithya Reddy (SMA): 517 points

Abin Mathew M (TIT): 466 points

Important stats for TIT vs SMA Dream11 Prediction Team

Mohit Mittan: 344 runs

Akshay Jain S: 17 wickets

R Adithya Reddy: 154 runs & 9 wickets

Jay Pandey: 232 runs & 6 wickets

Abin Mathew M: 10 wickets

TIT vs SMA Dream11 Prediction (Pondicherry T10 2022)

Dream11 Team for Titans vs Smashers - Pondicherry T10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Siddharth Naidu, M Mathavan, Jay Pandey, Jayaprakash Manikandan, Mohit Mittan, R Adithya Reddy, Vijay Rajaram, Abin Mathew M, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Mohammed Shafeequddin, Akshay Jain S.

Captain: Mohit Mittan. Vice-captain: Akshay Jain S.

Dream11 Team for Titans vs Smashers - Pondicherry T10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Siddharth Naidu, Jay Pandey, Jayaprakash Manikandan, Mohit Mittan, LV Arjun, R Adithya Reddy, Vijay Rajaram, R Vijai, Abin Mathew M, Mohammed Shafeequddin, Akshay Jain S.

Captain: R Adithya Reddy. Vice-captain: Abin Mathew M.

