TIT vs WAR Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s CSA T20 Challenge Match – February 24th, 2021

The Titans will take on the Warriors in the 11th match of the CSA T20 Challenge on Wednesday.

The Titans have played some good cricket in the competition so far, winning two of the three matches they have played. They want to beat the Warriors to boost their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages of the CSA T20 Challenge.

The Warriors, on the other hand, have had a rough campaign so far. They’ve lost their first two matches. It will be interesting to see how they approach Wednesday's CSA T20 Challenge game as it could prove to be a pivotal contest.

CSA T20 Challenge: Squads to choose from

Titans

Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn, Heinrich Klaasen (c), Lizaad Williams, Dean Elgar, Chris Morris, Junior Dala, Okuhle Cele, Gregory Mahlokwana,Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Sibonelo Makhanya, Henry Davids, Simon Harmer, Dayyaan Galiem

Warriors

Gihahn Cloete, JJ Smuts, Lesiba Ngoepe, Sinthemba Qeshile (c & wk), Wihan Lubbe, Maroc Marais, Ayabulela Gqamane, Marco Jensen, Glenton Stuurman, Anrich Nortje, Lizo Makosi, Wade de Klerk, Stefan Tait, Tshepo Ntuli, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Triston Stubbs

Predicted Playing XIs

Titans

Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn, Heinrich Klaasen (c), Lizaad Williams, Dean Elgar, Chris Morris, Junior Dala, Okuhle Cele, Gregory Mahlokwana, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

Warriors

Gihahn Cloete, JJ Smuts, Lesiba Ngoepe, Sinthemba Qeshile (c & wk), Wihan Lubbe, Maroc Marais, Ayabulela Gqamane, Marco Jensen, Glenton Stuurman, Anrich Nortje, Lizo Makosi

Match Details

Match: Titans vs Warriors, Match 11

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

Date and Time: 24th February, 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The track at Kingsmead is known to be a bowling friendly one. It suits the pacers more than the spinners as the former can extract bounce off the surface. The average first innings score in a T20 match at the venue is 117, and both sides will consider a score of 120 as par.

TIT vs WAR Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

TIT vs WAR Dream11 Tips - CSA T20 Challenge

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sinthemba Qeshile, Heinrich Klaasen, Dean Elgar, Sibonelo Makhanya, Marco Marais, Ayabulela Gqamane, Chris Morris, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

Captain: Chris Morris, Vice-captain: Ayabulela Gqamane

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sinthemba Qeshile, Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Sibonelo Makhanya, Marco Marais, Ayabulela Gqamane, Chris Morris, JJ Smuts, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen

Captain: Lungi Ngidi, Vice-captain: Dean Elgar