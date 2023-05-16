TIT vs WAR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pondicherry T10 match – May 16, 2023

The third back-to-back match of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 tournament will be played on May 16 as Titans prepare to take on the Warriors at CAP Ground 3 in Puducherry. The game is expected to kick off at 2:00 PM IST.

As we build up to this fixture, here is our recommended pick for the top three players whom you can pick as your captain or vice-captain for the upcoming TIT vs WAR Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Ravi Teja (TIT) - 8.5 credits

The left-handed batter from Titans played a few handy knocks last season and has looked very reliable at the top of the order. Whilst he mostly spent a lot of time waiting on the sidelines for his former franchise, his new franchise may give him a go which can open up numerous possibilities for this talented youngster.

With a positive rating on his side, we recommend picking him as your captain or vice-captain for your TIT vs WAR Dream11 prediction match.

#2 Baskaran Surendar (TIT) - 8.5 credits

Surendar is a very promising talent for the Titans as well as for Puducherry domestic cricket. In his recent domestic game, the 29-year-old dazzled the selectors with his quick-fire knock of 71 off 52 balls, including seven fours and two sixes.

The rising talent of Puducherry cricket has partaken in a few local T20 competitions.

#1 Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (WAR) - 9 credits

And finally, to top our list we have Vikneshwaran who has been the leading run scorer in the last T10 season. He is known to play with an explosive strike rate of over 200 and has played some scintillating knocks of 80 (31), 74 (31), 41 (20), and 38 (14) to power his side to astounding victories.

Furthermore, his bowling figures are also quite impressive in T20s, averaging 18.5. Highly renowned for his extraordinary batting and bowling abilities, Vikneshwaran is certainly the one you should go for as your TIT vs WAR Dream11 prediction captain or vice-captain.

